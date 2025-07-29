UTEP men’s golf’s Patrick Foley named a 2024-25 NCAA Division I Cobalt All-America Scholar

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Patrick Foley was announced as a 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar on Tuesday.

To be eligible for the Cobalt All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior, both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

In the classroom, Foley is majoring in finance analysis and has worked towards a 3.68 GPA.

Foley recently concluded his sophomore campaign on the links with the Miners.

He fashioned a stroke average of 74.8, playing in 11 tournaments during the season.

He shot a season-low round of 68 in the second round at The Clerico, while his lowest 54-hole round was a 219 at the Mark Simpson Invitational.

Foley finished as the top Miner at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, placing tied for 28th overall at 4-over par 220. He shot 3-over par 219 at The Clerico.

Foley helped lead the Miners to their second consecutive Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship match play final.