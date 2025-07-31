UTEP Football: Miners kickoff fall camp

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are gearing for the start of the 2025 season, and on Thursday the team kicked off fall camp.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden enters his second season with the Miners following a 3-9 record in 2024.

On the first day of practice during fall camp, Walden said he liked his team's intensity at the start of practice, but felt like his players hit a wall as the practice went on.

Conditioning will be a priority the next several days of camp.

The big question mark for the Miners is who will be the team's starting quarterback.

Walden felt last season he waited too long to name his QB1 and he wants to give his quarterback time to settle in before the team's first game.

He plans to name a starter at some point during fall camp hopefully at the mid way point, but Walden said it will all depend on when he starts to see some separation in the quarterback competition.

So far it's a four man battle.

Skyler Locklear, UTEP's starting QB last year is back in the mix fighting for the starting job.

He led the Miners with more than 1,500 yards with 10 touchdown passes.

On day one of fall camp El Paso native and Franklin grad Shay Smith was seen running drills with the backups.

Malachi Nelson, the Boise State transfer and former five star recruit is looking for a fresh start with the Miners.

And finally Cade McConnell the redshirt senior is also in back in the mix after suffering a wrist ending injury last season.

This will be McConnell's third season at UTEP.

The Miners will kickoff the 2025 campaign August 30 on the road against Utah State.