UTEP Volleyball: Miners begin practices as season opener nears

today at 11:15 PM
Published 11:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team is back at work as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Miners held their first practice Tuesday at UTEP's Memorial Gym.

This year's UTEP team is loaded with experience.

The squad consists of 13 returners, and five newcomers.

The Miners will look to build off of a successful 2024 season in which they reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

UTEP will host a team scrimmage Saturday, August 16 at 6 p.m. at UTEP's Memorial Gym

The team's season opener will be August 29 at Sacramento State.

The Miners first home game of the season will be September 11 against UCLA.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

