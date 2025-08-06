UTEP Football Fan Day coming to the Sun Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 9

EL PASO, Texas - The 2025 UTEP football team will be conducting a “Fan Day” in the Sun Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 1 – 2:30 pm.

“Miner Nation, this is your chance to meet our players and coaches!” UTEP head coach Scotty Walden said. “We know how important your support will be this season, and we want to get the chance to connect with you on a personal level before we open our season on August 30th. Come enjoy a beautiful day in the Sun Bowl, have some fun and get to know the 2025 Miners.”

The event is free.

UTEP players will sign autographs and take pictures with fans, and there will also be assorted games on the field.

Exclusive Sun City Hats for Season Ticket Holders

As a thank you for being a UTEP Football season ticket holder in 2025, UTEP Athletics has custom-designed a "Sun City" hat exclusively for our most loyal fans. Each season ticket holder is eligible to redeem a "Sun City" hat, limited to one per account. These hats will be available at Football Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 9. Starting Monday, Aug. 11, fans can visit the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office to claim their hat. New season ticket holders will also be eligible for a hat if tickets are purchased prior to Aug. 29.

Select a Seat

Still looking to purchase 2025 UTEP Football season tickets or interested in upgrading your location? During Football Fan Day, the Athletics Ticket Office will be hosting a "Select a Seat" where fans can view open seats. If you would like to schedule a visit with a ticket representative, email tickets@utep.edu.