UTEP athletics switching to physical parking passes for 2025 football season

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Athletics is making the switch to physical parking passes for the 2025 football season.

Season ticket holders who are also Miner Athletic Club members at a minimum donation of $100 per year can pick up their parking passes at a special “Happy Hour” event on Friday, Aug. 22, from 5-7 pm at the GECU Terrace in the Sun Bowl.

UTEP Athletics sponsor DeadBeach Brewery will also offer free samples of the “Miner Brew” beer at the event on Aug. 22.

Season ticket holders can also pick up their Sun City hat (one per account) at the event.

Fans interested in purchasing or upgrading to premium seating in the Sun Bowl will have the option to view available inventory.

“For the convenience of our valued season ticket holders, we are moving from digital parking passes to physical parking passes for the 2025 football and 2025-26 basketball seasons,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “We hope this will not only be more convenient for donors, but also better secure our parking lots, which will make for a better gameday experience. Season ticket holders will have the benefit of receiving their parking passes in advance of the season. Single-game buyers will be able to purchase their parking on game day if they are not parking in a free lot.”

Fans can visit www.UTEPMiners.com/footballgameday for further information on parking, including parking maps.

Season ticket holders who are unable to attend the “Happy Hour” event can pick up their parking passes from the UTEP Athletics Ticket Office beginning on Friday, Aug. 22.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 am – 5:30 pm.