UTEP soccer routs Texas Southern for first season win, 4-0

EL PASO, Texas - Behind a brace from sophomore Anita Quintero (20’, 61’), one goal each by senior Eve Barry (43’) and freshman Yesenia Cisneros (67’) and three saves from freshman Savanah Finely, the UTEP soccer team cruised past Texas Southern, 4-0, at University Field Sunday evening.

The Miners (1-1) dominated the Tigers (0-2) from start to finish on the way to picking up the shutout victory.

UTEP outshot TSU, 23-9, including 9-3 in shots on target, while also holding the cushion for corner kicks (7-3).

It marked the first career tally for Cisneros, who was also credited with her initial assist on the strike by Barry. Freshman Ava Grosso (first goal by Quintero), sophomore Ashlee Mora (second goal from Quintero) and redshirt-senior Hayden McMillan (Cisneros goal) also posted helpers to get in on the fun.

“It’s good when you put the ball in the back of the net. This team’s been craving to do that, and we knew if we scored one that we’d score multiple goals,” UTEP head coach Gibbs Keeton said. “I’m really proud of them. I’m proud a senior (Eve Barry) put the ball in the back of the net. This is a special senior class for us, and we want them to take onus for what’s happening on the field. This was a really good TSU team, and our back line was solid tonight. We were saved by the post a couple of times, but I think we are creating our own fortune with aerial duels and just really being organized.”

There were two lengthy delays in the game, one unfortunately due to an injury to a TSU player and another because of lightning in the area. The Miners proved their mettle by not letting the multiple stoppages affect their play.

“I think it was interesting that after the long injury break, we scored right afterwards. I’m really, really proud of them,” Keeton said. “A lot of people may not notice that, but that’s an objective of ours. (It’s critical) to make a game (restart) really efficient and put the ball in the back of the net. We got to practice that three times tonight. Then of course to be at home and to hear the team being active, excited and staying locked in while in the locker room (during the delay) is a really good feeling for me as we waited for the game to kick off again.”

The Miners’ four goals are the most in a match in seven years (W, 4-1, vs NM State, 9/23/18). It also marked the largest margin of victory in a shutout against a DI opponent dating to the 2016 campaign (W, 5-0 vs. Southern Miss, 10/28/16). Furthermore, Finley becomes the first UTEP freshman GK to finish with a clean sheet since Luisa Palmen turned away 10 shots to blank UTSA (9/24/21) in a 1-0 victory four years ago.

Alessandra Bastidas, who was under fire all evening, made five saves in the losing effort for the Tigers.

UTEP applied pressure early, registering three shots in the first five minutes. The best chance in the stretch was from freshman Zeta McDannels (4’), whose try was just errant to the right of the frame.

At the other end of the pitch, the Miners’ defense blocked away a shot from Azucena Martina over the end line. The Orange and Blue then successfully fended off a corner kick.

Mora (18’) had a solid look after Quintero’s touch left her alone at the top of the area. She spun and let it fly only to have it be off the mark. UTEP’s pressure broke the dam in the 21st minute when Grosso deftly slipped a pass through the TSU defense. Quintero controlled it and rifled it on target. Bastidas came up the with save, but Quintero beat her to the loose ball. She buried the rebound into the back of the net to put the Miners on top, and as it turned out, that goal would serve as the match winner.

UTEP really picked up its intensity after the tally, forcing Bastidas into making three saves over the next four minutes. Barry’s attempt (22’) was smothered by Bastidas. A minute later, McDannels and Mina Rodriguez both looked to push the advantage to 2-0 only to have Bastidas be up to the task

TSU then tried to assert itself offensively, but the Orange and Blue back line was not having it. Co-captain Kaila Hudson won a ball in the air with a powerful header. In the 34th minute, quality marking resulted in a shot from Melissa Knutson to go well wide of the frame.

Undeterred by the offensive uptick from the visitors, UTEP kept flying up the pitch. The home side extended the lead to 2-0 late in the stanza. Cisneros threaded the pass to Barry, who had a clinical finish to best Bastidas, allowing the Orange and Blue to carry a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

A lengthy break ensued due to lightning before the start of the second half.

Finley came up big in the 50th minute, punching a dangerous shot from a set piece high over the frame. The Miners stood firm on the corner kick. After the Tigers earned another, Sarina Villa Cuellar outjumped everyone to clear away the service into the box with a strong header.

McDannels kept Bastidas busy with another shot that required a save in the 59th minute before Mora set up Quintero. She took one touch, spun and rocketed a shot into upper 90’s country for the highlight-reel goal to move the differential to 3-0.

Barely six minutes later, McMillan was able to get the ball to Cisneros. She bested Bastidas with a nifty shot that crept into the lower left part of the goal after kissing the post before redirecting in.

UTEP controlled play down the stretch, and it was never truly threatened on the way to closing out the contest in style.

The Miners will return to action with a pair of games in California in the coming week. UTEP will lock up UCR at 7:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. MT Thursday in their road opener before wrapping up the trip by playing at Cal State Fullerton at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT Aug. 24.