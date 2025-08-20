UTEP’s Kenny Odom makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

TYLER, Texas - UTEP football’s Kenny Odom was selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Odom, who started in 10 of 12 games his first season at UTEP, ranked second in CUSA with eight touchdown receptions. Odom ranked sixth in yards per catch (16.1) and eighth in receiving yards (741). Odom led the Miners in receiving yards, yards per catch and touchdown catches.

He ranked third on the team with 46 receptions. Odom added 123 yards on seven kickoff returns (17.6 avg.).

Coming in as a redshirt junior in 2025, Odom produced big performances for the Miners last season.

He hauled in a career-high three touchdown receptions on a career-high eight receptions with 108 yards in a victory over Kennesaw State.

The native of Savannah, Ga., was the first Miner to tally three touchdown receptions in a single game since 2010.

He posted a career-high 128 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns at Colorado State and scored on a career-long 76-yard TD at WKU.

Against rival NM State in the final contest of the season, Odom helped the Miners rally back from a 24-7 deficit.

His 30-yard scoring reception gave UTEP the go-ahead lead at 28-24 late in the third quarter.

UTEP beat NM State 42-35.

Odom made multiple big plays all season as he tied for the CUSA lead with four 50+ yard receptions, ranked second with six 40+ yard receptions, and tied first with a trio of 60+ yard receptions.

ABOUT THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

ON THE HORIZON

UTEP will open the 2025 season and year two of the Scotty Walden era at Utah State on Aug. 30 with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT on CBSSN. Walden’s fearless, fast, and physical football will make its home debut on Sept. 6 versus UT Martin at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.