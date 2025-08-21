Malachi Nelson to start as quarterback for UTEP this season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson will start for UTEP this season.

UTEP Athletics confirmed the news to ABC-7 this morning.

Nelson was in competition with three other quarterbacks for the starting job.

They were last year's starter Skyler Locklear, Cade McConnell and Shay Smith.

ESPN ranked Nelson the No. 1 overall recruit for the 2023 class.

UTEP's season opener against Utah State on August 30 will be Nelson's first start of his college career.

Nelson signed with UTEP after transferring from Boise State.

He had started his college career at USC before he transferred to Boise State at the conclusion of his freshman season.