UTEP men’s golf announces 2025-26 schedule 

EL PASO, Texas - Coming off back-to-back appearances in the conference championship match, UTEP men’s golf released its 2025-26 schedule on Monday. The Miners will take the links in 12 tournaments during the new campaign.

UTEP will play in four events in the fall, teeing off the season at the Island Resort Intercollegiate hosted by South Dakota State at Sage Run Golf Club in Bark River, Mich., on Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

The spring season will see the Miners compete in six tournaments, opening at Arizona’s N.I.T. at Omni Tucson National in Tucson on Jan. 26-27.

The Miners will compete at the 2026 Conference USA Championship at Texarkana Country Club, in Texarkana, Ark., on April 27-30. The NCAA Regionals are May 11-13, while the NCAA Championship is May 22-27.

Below is the full 2025-26 men’s golf slate.

2025-26 UTEP MEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

FALL 2025

Island Resort Intercollegiate (South Dakota State)

Sage Run Golf Club – Bark River, Mich. | Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Whirlwind Invitational (USC)

Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) – Chandler, Ariz. | Sept. 8-9

William H. Tucker Intercollegiate (New Mexico)

UNM Championship Course – Albuquerque, N.M. | Sept. 19-20

Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational (Colorado)

Colorado National Golf Club – Boulder, Colo. | Sept.29-30

SPRING 2026

N.I.T. (Arizona)

Omni Tucson National – Tucson, Ariz. | Jan. 26-27

John Burns Intercollegiate (Hawai’i)

Ocean Course at Hokuala – Kauai, Hawai’i | Feb.12-14

Sam Ryder Intercollegiate (Stetson)

LPGA International Golf Club-Hills – Daytona Beach, Florida | March 2-3

The Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate (Arizona)

Tucson Country Club – Tucson, Ariz. | March 16-17

The Duck (Oregon)

Eugene Country Club – Eugene, Oregon | March 23-24

Cowboy Classic (Wyoming)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes – Maricopa, Ariz. | March 31-April 1

Mossy Oak Collegiate (Mississippi State)

Mossy Oak CC – West Point, Miss. | April 13-14

2026 Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship

Texarkana Country Club – Texarkana, Ark. | April 27-30