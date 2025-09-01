UTEP volleyball’s Gantt & Kohler earn CUSA honors 

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler earned the first 2025 Conference USA Volleyball Co-Setters of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday afternoon.



CUSA Co-Setter of the Week – Mattie Gantt, UTEP – Sr. – Aledo, Texas

Gantt provided a steady hand in UTEP’s 6-2 system, matching Kalia Kohler with 55 assists (5.50 per set) as the duo combined for 110 assists in 10 sets of action.

She also anchored the back row defensively, leading all UTEP setters with 20 digs on the weekend. In addition, Gantt contributed 2 kills and an ace, showcasing her all-around skill set.

Her consistency and decision-making were key in fueling a UTEP offense that hit .310 as a team and swept its first two opponents before taking down UC Davis to clinch the tournament title.



CUSA Co-Setter of the Week – Kalia Kohler, UTEP – Jr. – Alpine, Utah

Kohler was instrumental in guiding UTEP’s balanced offense during the opening weekend, helping direct the Miners to a .310 team hitting percentage while running the 6-2 system with Mattie Gantt.

She appeared in all 10 sets, making three starts, and dished out 55 assists (5.50 per set). Beyond her setting duties, Kohler showed her versatility by adding 5 service aces, 3 kills, and 13 digs.

Her steady play and ability to spread the offense gave UTEP multiple scoring options as the Miners swept Sacramento State and Pepperdine before closing with a four-set win over UC Davis to clinch the tournament title.

Notables

As a pair, this marks their sixth time earning Conference USA Co-Setter of the Week honors.

For Mattie Gantt, this is her seventh career Co-Setter of the Week award, with six coming alongside Kalia Kohler and one with Hande Yetis.

For Kalia Kohler, this is her 10th career Conference USA weekly honor, including six Co-Setter of the Week awards with Gantt and four Freshman of the Week honors in 2023.

UP NEXT

UTEP will travel to Edinburg, Texas, for the 2nd annual Southwest Showdown hosted by UTRGV from Sept. 4–6. The four-team field includes UTEP, UTRGV, Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, and Texas State. The annual tournament will feature these four programs each season, with hosting duties rotating among the schools.