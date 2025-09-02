UTEP head coach Scotty Walden speaks out about the officiating during Utah State game

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden had a lot to say about the officiating during the team's season opening game against Utah State.

The Miners came out on the losing end falling to the Aggies by a final score of 28-16.

During coach Walden's Tuesday news conference, Walden spent three minutes during his opening comments talking about how frustrated he was with how the game was officiated.

Walden said following Saturday's game he submitted three clips to officiating coordinators with the Mountain West Conference for review.

One of them was a touchdown run by Utah State running back Miles Davis.

The instant replay clearly showed Davis stepped out of bounds, but the call was upheld after review.

Another call Walden took issue with was a 52-yard touchdown pass by Bryson Barnes to wide receiver Broc Lane.

Walden said officials admitted there should have been an offensive pass interference call that was missed.

The two missed calls would end up costing the Miners 14 points.

"It's really frustrating when our kids play their tails off and it's very clear that their guy ran out of bounds," Walden said. "I sent three clips in cause I'm going to fight for this program. I don't care, they can fine me and do whatever I don't give a crap. At the end of the day I'm tired of people treating UTEP like we're a doormat."

UTEP now looks ahead to their season opener, Saturday against UT (Tennessee) Martin.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. from the Sun Bowl.