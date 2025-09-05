One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden: Miners prepare for home opener against Tennessee-Martin

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will host UT Martin in the 2025 home opener on Saturday night. Proud partner GECU is the game sponsor, as the Miners and Skyhawks will kick off “Sun City Night” at 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest are available at www.utepminers.com/tickets, by calling 915.747.UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu or by visiting the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (500 W. University Ave., 79968.

Fans can listen on 95.5 KLAQ with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher returning for his 45th season calling the action for the Orange and Blue. Former UTEP football coach Aaron Price joins “Teich” in the booth, while Mando Medina will roam the sidelines.

The Miners (0-1) and Skyhawks (0-1) are meeting for the first time.

UTEP is coming off a 28-16 setback in the season opener at Utah State. Highly-touted QB Malachi Nelson made his first collegiate start and threw his first collegiate touchdown to WR Kenny Odom, which gave the Miners a 7-3 lead.

After trailing 20-7, junior transfer and El Paso native K Carlos Arreola hit a 42-yard field goal on his first attempt as a Miner that got UTEP within 10 points (20-10) before the half.

RB Ashten Emory’s first career touchdown early in the fourth got the Miners within 12 points.

The UTEP “Orange Swarm” defense got after it the quarterback last Saturday night as the Miners racked up six sacks at Utah State.

It was tied for the most in week one action. The defense has racked up 42 sacks over the last 13 games, dating back to the end of last season.

Newcomers DL Ashaad Hall recorded 2.0 sacks, while LB Micah Davey (1.0), Bandit Udoka Ezeani (1.0) and LB Joshua Rudolph (0.5) each got the quarterback too. Redshirt freshman Elijah Baldwin, from Scotty Wadlen’s first signing class, recorded his first career sacks with 1.5. S Xavier Smith continued his strong play as he led the defense with nine tackles.

UTEP is looking to win its first home opener since 2023 when the Miners defeated UIW 28-14, on Sept. 2.

UTEP (0-1, 0-0) vs. UT Martin (0-1, 0-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. MT

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium (45,971)

STREAM: ESPN+

PxP: Andy Morgan

Analyst: Ed Stansbury

Radio: 95.5 FM KLAQ

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Aaron Price

Sideline: Mando Medina

The Miners and Skyhawks will be streamed on ESPN+ with Andy Morgan and Ed Stansbury on the call. The action will be on 95.5 FM KLAQ with "The Voice of the UTEP Miners" Jon Teicher, calling play-by-play in his 45th season. 'Teich', who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, at FIU, is joined by former UTEP assistant coach Aaron Price in the booth, providing analysis. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media, Mando Medina, will be reporting from the sidelines.

Saturday’s game will mark the first meeting between the Miners and Skyhawks.

ABOUT UT MARTIN

The Skyhawks are coming off a 27-7 loss at Big 12 power Oklahoma State on Aug. 30. Bryce Bailey threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to John Gentry in the first quarter to make the score 14-7 at the 2:15 mark. The Cowboys would go on to score the next 13 points. UTM totaled 225 yards of offense and allowed 359. Jase Bauer led UT Martin with 70 yards on 9-of-16 passing and an interception. Gentry rushed for a team-high 51 yards on 16 carries, while Bauer gained 37 yards on 11 attempts. Gentry led the way with 45 yards on a pair of receptions and a TD. Deuce Oliver tallied 31 yards on a trio of catches. Defensively, Jacob Stevenson and Shamari Weir tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece. Shamari added a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Keyshawn Johnson tallied 2.0 TFLs and a sack to go along with three tackles. Last season, UT Martin finished 9-5 with a trip to the FCS Playoffs. UTM head coach Jason Simpson is in his 20th season and has racked up 124 wins and five OVC championships over that span.

HOME OPENERS

The Miners are 63-39-4 in home openers, including 6-4 in their last 10. Last season, UTEP fell to Southern Utah 24-17 in overtime on Sept. 7, 2024. UTEP beat UIW 28-14 in the 2023 home opener.