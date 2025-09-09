UTEP men’s golf finishes third, Teeter ties second at UCS’s Whirlwind Invitational Tuesday

CHANDLER, Arizona - UTEP men’s golf fired a 39-under par 825 for a third-place showing at the Whirlwind Invitational at Whirlwind G.C. (par 72 | 7,222 yards) on Tuesday.

UTEP (274-272-279) finished 13 strokes behind the team champion and host USC (269-272-271—812). Arkansas State (270-277-277—824) was second, a stroke ahead of the Miners.

NM State (286-271-278—835), Stetson (284-282-273—839) and James Madison (279-278-282—839) rounded out the top six teams. George Washington (292-292-279—863) was last (12th).

Dylan Teeter (67-68-67) tied for second place after shooting a career-best 14-under par 202 and recorded his eighth career top 10 finish, and 14th time as the top Miner.

Teeter tallied 14 birdies during the two-day event. He also eagled hole 17 in the first round.

Braden Smith (71-66-71—208) tied for 11th after shooting 8-under. Smith registered 16 birdies, tied for eighth most in the tournament.

Alexandre Godin (72-64-73—209) was tied for 16th. Godin shot a career-best 8-under par 64 in round two. Godin tallied a team-high 18 birdies and was tied third in the field.

Patrick Foley (64-74-72—210) turned in a career round after shooting 8-under par 64 in round one. Foley finished with 12 birdies. He recorded eight birdies with no bogeys in round one.

Marc Keller (74-77-69—220), who struggled a bit during the first two rounds, shot a 3-under par 69 in round three to shoot up 12 spots to tie for 52nd.

Valentin Luna (74-74-73—221) competed as an individual in his UTEP debut, placing tied for 58th.