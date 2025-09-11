UTEP volleyball falls to #24 UCLA in home opener

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP volleyball opened the Sun City Classic in front of a sellout crowd at Club Memorial but came up short against nationally ranked No. 24 UCLA, falling in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) on Thursday night.

UTEP drops to 6-1 on the season while UCLA improves to 2-3.

MATCH SUMMARY

Despite stretches of inspired play and a strong home crowd, UTEP was unable to overcome No. 24 UCLA in its home opener, dropping the match 3-0. The Miners pushed the Bruins in the second and third frames, holding late leads before UCLA's steadiness carried them to 25-20 wins in both sets. UTEP's blocking and balanced offense helped keep the match competitive, but UCLA's execution in key stretches proved the difference in the 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 result.

LEADERBOARD

Sara Pustahija led the Miners with nine kills.

Setters Kalia Kohler (17) and Mattie Gantt (10) combined for 27 assists.

Kohler and Kaya Weaver each tallied an ace.

Kohler matched Fuka Sekita with eight digs apiece.

At the net, Danika Washington contributed a solo block and two block assists to pace the defensive front.

SPLIT BOX

UCLA held the edge in kills (45-37), assists (37-33), aces (6-2), and digs (34-33), while UTEP out-blocked the Bruins (5-3). The Miners finished with a .244 hitting percentage compared to UCLA's .330 mark.

SET-BY-SET

ONE | The Miners battled point-for-point with UCLA in the opening frame, trading early kills and capitalizing on Bruin errors to keep the score tight through 15-all at the media timeout. UTEP's front line made an impact with key blocks and kills to grab a 15-14 edge, but UCLA responded with a scoring surge. Despite a late push from the Miners, the Bruins closed the set on a 11-3 run to take the opener, 25-18.

TWO | UTEP came out aggressive in the second set, forcing UCLA into errors and stringing together a series of kills to build a 15-13 advantage at the media break. The Miners showcased balance at the net, but the Bruins regrouped and flipped the momentum with a 5-0 stretch. UTEP tried to claw back late, but UCLA held firm and sealed the frame, 25-20, to extend its lead to 2-0.

THREE | The third set began with UCLA jumping out to a commanding 7-1 lead, but the Miners refused to fold. A spark off a block and consecutive Bruin miscues helped UTEP erase the deficit and tie the score at 7-all, later pushing ahead 11-10 after a sequence of strong swings and defensive stops. The teams continued to trade points deep into the frame, but UCLA used another decisive run down the stretch to take the set, 25-20, and secure the sweep.

FROM COACH WALLIS

Head coach Ben Wallis credited UCLA’s experience and execution as the difference in the match, noting that the Bruins’ serving game kept the Miners from finding their rhythm. “They’ve got players who have been in national championship matches, and they weren’t really affected by our crowd the way we were,” Wallis said. “We love the support from the city and appreciate a packed Club Memorial, but nerves affected us tonight, and that can’t happen with a veteran team. UCLA served very clean and pinpoint, and they pressured areas of the court we haven’t seen yet this year. That took us out of our offensive system and limited our ability to stay physical. I was proud of how we responded in the third after falling behind 7-1, but UCLA finished sets stronger, and that’s something we’ve been doing well all season until tonight. We’ll learn from it, regroup quickly, and be ready to play our style of volleyball tomorrow against Texas Southern.”

UP NEXT

Day two of the Sun City Classic continues on Friday, Sept. 12, with UTEP facing Texas Southern at 2:30 p.m. before No. 24 UCLA takes on Oral Roberts at 4 p.m. Only the UTEP-Texas Southern match will be streamed live on ESPN+.