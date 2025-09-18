One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners host Louisiana Monroe Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will look to get back into the win column when it returns to the 915 to host ULM. The Miners will start a three-game home swing on Saturday night (Sept. 20).

Proud partner El Paso Children’s Hospital is the game sponsor, as the Miners and Warhawks will kick off “Heroes Night” at 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest are available at www.utepminers.com/tickets, by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, or visiting the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (500 W. University Ave., 79968.

Fans can listen on 95.5 KLAQ with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher, returning for his 45th season calling the action for the Orange and Blue. Former UTEP football coach Aaron Price joins “Teich” in the booth, while Mando Medina will roam the sidelines. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Andy Morgan (play-by-play) and Ed Stansbury (analysis).

The Miners (1-2) and Warhawks (1-1) are meeting for the first time in El Paso and second overall.

UTEP beat ULM 31-6 on Sept. 26, 2020.

UTEP is coming off a 27-10 loss at no. 7 Texas on Sept. 13, at DKR in front of 102,025 fans on a sweltering afternoon in Austin.

The “Orange Swarm” defense did a solid job against the Longhorns’ offense, which tallied 340 yards. The defense yielded only 5-of-16 on third-down conversions and 2-of-5 on fourth-down attempts.

Xavier Smith intercepted an Arch Manning pass, as it was the first collegiate INT by Smith.

UT got on the board first after a Manning two-yard touchdown rush, followed by El Paso native Carlos Arreola’s 39-yard field goal that brought the Miners within four points with 1:55 left in the first half.

UTEP forced a UT punt and took over at its own 32 with 1:27 remaining in the half.

The Miners were forced with a three-and-out, while a penalty on Noah Botsford’s punt set the Longhorns up at the UTEP 40 with 54 seconds remaining.

Manning drove the ‘Horns 40 yards on seven plays, capping the drive with his second touchdown rush of the afternoon – a five-yard dash.

Redshirt freshman Shay Smith got the Miners into the end zone.

Malachi Nelson’s 43-yard pass to Trevon Tate helped set up Smith’s two-yard rush to pay dirt.

ULM, coming off its bye week, opened the season with a 29-0 victory against Saint Francis on Aug. 28, but followed with a 73-0 loss at No. 21 Alabama on Sept. 6. Against Saint Francis, the Warhawks outgained the Red Flash 434 yards of total offense to 131, and 24-7 on first downs. ULM amasses 311 yards on the ground, led by Braylon McReynolds’s 113 yards on 11 carries. McReynolds added a 74-yard run on his second carry of the game during the first quarter. Quarterback Aidan Armenta threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to McReynolds in the third quarter and rushed for another on a seven-yard run early in the fourth. Overall, the Warhawks are averaging 14.5 points per game and giving up 36.5. ULM is averaging 291.0 yards of total offense per game and yielding 357.0 per contest.

UTEP (1-2, 0-0) vs. ULM (1-1, 0-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. MT

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium (45,971)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

STREAM: ESPN+

PxP: Andy Morgan

Analyst: Ed Stansbury

Radio: 95.5 FM KLAQ

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Aaron Price

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

SERIES VS. ULM

Saturday’s game will mark the second meeting between the Miners and Skyhawks. UTEP dominated the initial showdown, 31-6, on Sept. 26, 2020, in Monroe. The Miners piled up 512 yards of total offense and yielded only 193 yards. RB Deion Hankins rumbled for 118 yards and three touchdowns, while QB Gavin Hardisonaired out 302 yards (13-25) with WR Justin Garrett tallying 120 of those yards on seven receptions. WR Jacob Cowing added 102 yards on three catches. LB Tyrice Knight had six tackles and DB Duron Lowepicked off a pass. LB Stephen Forester, DT Kelton Moss and DL Jalen Rudolph each registered sacks. Forester led the Miners with eight tackles.

ABOUT ULM

The Warhawks are coming off a bye week on Sept. 13, and last played on Sept. 6 following a 73-0 drubbing at no. 21 Alabama. Despite the setback, ULM won its first game of 2025 by blanking Saint Francis 29-0 on Aug. 28. ULM gained 24 first downs compared to SFU’s seven. The Warhawks outgained the Red Flash 434 yards of total offense to 131. RB Braylon McReynolds rushed for a game-high 113 yards on 11 carries (10.3). The overall rushing attack ran all over SFU with 311 yards on 43 attempts (7.2 avg.). Hunter Herring’s one-yard TD run put ULM up 7-0 at the 9:25 mark of the first quarter. QB Aidan Armenta scored a pair of touchdowns. The first came on a 13-yard catch from McReynolds that helped put the Warhawks 17-0, while Armenta’s seven-yard scoring run gave them a 23-0 advantage. Landon Graves’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Griffin extended the lead to 29-0. Griffin led the way with 32 yards on three receptions. D’Arco Perkins-McAllister led the defense with eight tackles and tallied 2.0 sacks. Cliff Mosley picked off a pass. The ‘Bama game was the opposite, as the Crimson Tide amassed 583 yards of total offense to ULM’s 148. Alabama threw for 371 yards and ran for 212. Armenta threw for 28 yards (8-14) and an interception. McReynolds was held to only 24 yards on seven carries.