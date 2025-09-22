Skip to Content
UTEP

CUSA names UTEP football’s Wondame Davis Jr. Freshman of the Week

utep freshman of week pic 1
Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
By ,
Updated
today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:35 PM

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Wondame Davis Jr. was named the week four Conference USA Freshman of the Week on Monday after producing breakout numbers this past weekend. 

Davis Jr. set career highs against ULM on Sept. 20 in the Sun Bowl. Davis Jr. scored his first collegiate touchdown – a 44-yard reception – during the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman added another – a 20-yard catch – with six minutes left in the final frame. Davis Jr. set career bests in receptions (six), receiving yards (119) and long reception (44).

His efforts helped the Miners rally from a 31-10 deficit as his second TD helped UTEP get within six points with six minutes remaining.

The product of Ennis, Texas, entered the game with one career catch for seven yards (at no. 10 Tennessee in 2024). 

Davis Jr. is the first Miner to be named the conference freshman of the week since the league implemented it in its weekly award nominations before the season. 

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

UTEP Athletics

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.