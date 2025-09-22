CUSA names UTEP football’s Wondame Davis Jr. Freshman of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Wondame Davis Jr. was named the week four Conference USA Freshman of the Week on Monday after producing breakout numbers this past weekend.

Davis Jr. set career highs against ULM on Sept. 20 in the Sun Bowl. Davis Jr. scored his first collegiate touchdown – a 44-yard reception – during the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman added another – a 20-yard catch – with six minutes left in the final frame. Davis Jr. set career bests in receptions (six), receiving yards (119) and long reception (44).

His efforts helped the Miners rally from a 31-10 deficit as his second TD helped UTEP get within six points with six minutes remaining.

The product of Ennis, Texas, entered the game with one career catch for seven yards (at no. 10 Tennessee in 2024).

Davis Jr. is the first Miner to be named the conference freshman of the week since the league implemented it in its weekly award nominations before the season.