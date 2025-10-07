UTEP hosts Liberty Wednesday night at the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP opens Conference USA’s “Midweek Madness” with a home contest against Liberty on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The game’s theme is “College Night”, while proud partner Fox Auto is the game sponsor.

The Miners and Flames are set to kick off at 6 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium, as the contest is televised on CBS Sports Network.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are available at www.utepminers.com/tickets, by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, or visiting the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (500 W. University Ave., 79968.

Fans can enjoy a special 50 percent off ticket promotion and come cheer on the Miners when they look to get back on the winning track against the preseason CUSA favorite Liberty. Tickets originally priced from $20 to $32 are now available for just $10 to $16. UTEP students can use their digital IDs to access the football games for free.

Fans can listen to the contest on “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners app with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher, returning for his 45th season calling the action for the Orange and Blue.

Former UTEP football coach Aaron Price joins “Teich” in the booth, while Mando Medina will roam the sidelines. The game will be nationally televised on CBSSN with Alex Del Barrio and Adam Breneman in the booth.

The Miners (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) and Flames (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) are meeting for just the third time ever. Liberty has won both meetings, including the first one in 2023 in El Paso.

UTEP is coming off a 30-11 loss against LA Tech to open CUSA action on Sept. 27.

The contest was low scoring in the first two+ quarters.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead at the 6:14 mark of the first and added a field goal at the 5:47 mark of the third to go up 10-0.

The Miners got on the board as transfer kicker Tanner Cragun connected on a 38-yard field goal on his first attempt as a Miner.

Following back-to-back forced punts, UTEP got the ball back on a fumble that was forced by Jayden Wilson and recovered by Solo Barnes with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

However, LA Tech picked off one of its five interceptions on the ensuing possession that returned for a score, making the count 17-3.

LA Tech forced a turnover on downs on UTEP’s next possession that led to another Bulldogs’ score to go up 24-3.

Quarterback Skyler Locklear came in relief and threw a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Wondame Davis Jr. followed by a Locklear pass to wide receiver Josh Schuchts for a two-point conversion to get within 13 points (24-11).

But LA Tech’s second pick-six sealed the victory.

The “Orange Swarm” defense yielded a season-low 232 yards of total offense and limited LA Tech’s rushing attack to 95 yards.

The Bulldogs had entered the game averaging over 160 rush yards per game.

Liberty has lost four straight after dropping its game at ODU, 21-7, on Sept. 27. The Flames also fell in their CUSA opener at Jax State, 34-24, on Sept. 6. The Liberty pass defense has been solid, ranking first in CUSA and 19th in FBS, allowing only 162.8 per game. LU’s team’s passing efficiency defense ranks third in CUSA and 40th in FBS. Overall, Liberty’s total defense (387.8). ranks fourth in CUSA.

UTEP (1-4, 0-1) vs. Liberty (1-4, 0-1)

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium (45,971)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

TV: CBSSN

PxP: Alex Del Barrio

Analyst: Adam Breneman

Radio: 600 ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Aaron Price

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

The Miners and Flames will be nationally televised on CBSSN with Alex Del Barrio and Adam Breneman in the booth. The action will be on 600 ESPN El Paso with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher, calling play-by-play in his 45th season. ‘Teich’, who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, at FIU, is joined by former UTEP assistant coach Aaron Price in the booth, providing analysis. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media, Mando Medina, will be reporting from the sidelines. The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.

SERIES VS. LIBERTY

The Flames lead the all-time series 2-0. Liberty defeated UTEP 28-10 in Lynchburg last season (Sept. 14). UTEP got on the board first after K Buzz Flabiano’s 25-yard field goal to put the Miners up 3-0. Following a pair of LU touchdowns, QB Skyler Locklear hooked up with WR Kenny Odom on a 60-yard touchdown to get within four points (14-10) early in the third quarter. However, Liberty would score the next two touchdowns to pull away. No. 22 Liberty won the first-ever meeting, 42-28, on Nov. 25, 2023, in El Paso.

ABOUT LIBERTY

The Flames dropped to 1-4 after losing their fourth straight game at ODU, 21-7, on Sept. 27. Julian Gray’s four-yard touchdown got Liberty within seven points (14-7) at the 9:11 mark of the third, but ODU pulled away after a 55-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Liberty opened the 2025 season with a 28-7 win over Maine on Aug. 30. Liberty followed with losses at Jax State 34-24 in CUSA play on Sept. 6 and Bowling Green 23-13 on Sept. 13, while the Flames stumbled in a pair of home losses against James Madison 31-13 on Sept. 20 and ODU. The Flames’ scoring defense (23.3 ppg) ranks tied for third in CUSA, while LU’s total defense (387.8) is fifth in the league. Offensively, Liberty is averaging 17.0 points per contest and over 342 yards of total offense. Running back Evan Dickens leads LU with 344 yards rushing and ranks third in CUSA. Senior linebacker Joseph Carter paces the squad with 32 tackles (6.4 tpg) and ranks ninth in CUSA in total tackles.