No. 15 UTEP rifle sets two school records against No. 3 TCU 

EL PASO, Texas - The No. 15 UTEP Rifle team delivered a historic performance on Sunday morning, firing two school records despite falling to No. 3 TCU.

The Miners posted a program-best 2381 in air rifle and an all-time team aggregate score of 4706, while the Horned Frogs took the match with a final tally of 4730.

TCU outscored UTEP with totals of 2347 in smallbore, 2383 in air rifle, and 4730 aggregate, but the Miners responded with a landmark day of their own at 2325 in smallbore, 2381 in air rifle, and 4706 aggregate.

Leading the charge for UTEP were Kameron Wells and Carlee Valenta, who each posted an 1178 aggregate, with Wells edging ahead on center shots (83-77). Xan Keel followed closely at 1177, while Kennedy Wells secured a top-10 finish with a 1173. Julia Czernik (1161) and Paige Hildebrandt (1156) rounded out the lineup in a deep team showing. Individually, Kameron Wells, Valenta, and Keel placed fourth, fifth, and sixth overall, respectively.

The Miners’ record-setting performance was bolstered by breakout career days from Keel and Kennedy Wells.

Xan Keel reset all three personal bests, shooting 582 in smallbore (prev. 580), 595 in air rifle (prev. 592), and an 1177 aggregate (prev. 1165).

Kennedy Wells matched that momentum with career highs of 580 in smallbore (prev. 579), 593 in air rifle (prev. 589), and 1173 aggregate (prev. 1158).

Julia Czernik also notched a new personal best in air rifle, firing a 592.

These milestones mark a significant leap forward for a UTEP squad continuing to climb the national rankings and rewrite the record book.

SMALLBORE AIR RIFLE Czernik – 569-18x *

Hildebrandt – 572-22

Keel – 582-32x * (career PR)

Valenta – 582-30x *

Ka. Wells – 581-36x *

Ke. Wells – 580-28x * (PR) * counter Czernik – 592-44x *

Hildebrandt – 584-35x

Keel – 595-46x * (career PR)

Valenta – 596-47x *

Ka. Wells – 597-47x *

Ke. Wells – 593-46x * (PR) * counter

UP NEXT

UTEP heads to Columbus, Ohio for a two-day road slate hosted by Ohio State on Nov. 8-9. Saturday’s quad match features the Miners alongside Ohio State, Murray State, and Akron, followed by a three-team showdown on Sunday against Murray State and West Virginia.