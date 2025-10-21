UTEP’s Skyler Locklear earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention

TYLER, Texas - UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear received an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Week 8 on Tuesday.

Locklear finished 21-of-26 for 236 yards and two touchdown passes and rushed for another 48 yards and two scores, leading UTEP to a 35-17 victory at Sam Houston on Oct. 15.

Locklear made his 10th career start while it was his first start of 2025. The Miners halted a four-game losing streak in the process.

Locklear led the Miners on two consecutive scoring drives after the Bearkats took an early 7-0 edge.

Locklear's four-yard TD pass to Josh Schuchts tied the game at seven apiece as the Miners drove 50 yards in only three plays.

On the next possession, UTEP took a 14-7 lead following an 86-yard, nine-play drive that was capped by a Locklear two-yard TD rush.

Locklear built the lead to 11 points (21-10) when he found the end zone with his second touchdown run from 15 yards out.

Following a big special teams' FG block with UTEP leading 21-17, Locklear directed the Miners on a 91-yard, eight-play march that resulted in a Locklear 20-yard TD strike to Kenny Odom to take a 28-17 advantage.

Locklear's two rushing scores were the most by a UTEP quarterback since Sept. 23, 2023 (vs. UNLV) and most on the road since Dec. 11, 2020 (at North Texas).

Locklear has three rushing scores in 2025, tying the third most by a CUSA quarterback.

Locklear is tied for the team lead with three rushing scores, gaining 149 yards on 25 attempts (6.0 avg.) in the process. Locklear is completing 67.3 percent (35-52) of his passes for 400 yards, three passing touchdowns and four picks. Locklear is tied for eighth in Conference USA with three rushing TDs.