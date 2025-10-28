Missed opportunities doom Miners as UTEP falls to Kennesaw State, 33-20

KENNESAW, Georgia - The UTEP Miners will wonder what could have been after falling to the Kennesaw State Owls, 33-20.

The Miners had a 20-16 lead in the third quarter before the Owls scored 17 unanswered points.

With the win, Kennesaw State became bowl eligible for the first time in program history reaching six total wins this season.

This is only Kennesaw State's second season competing at the FBS level.

The Owls are currently in first place in Conference USA with an overall record of 6-2, while they remain perfect in conference play at 4-0.

UTEP meanwhile falls to 2-6 on the season, 1-3 in conference play.

If the Miners want to become bowl eligible they will have to win all of their remaining four games of the season.

UTEP's next game will be November 8 at the Sun Bowl against Jacksonville State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter:

Kennesaw's Tywon Christopher scored a touchdown with a scoop and score following a fumble by UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear.

UTEP 0 Kennesaw State 7

Kennesaw's Gabriel Benyard with a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown.

UTEP 0 Kennesaw State 14

2nd Quarter:

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Josh Schuchts.

UTEP 7 Kennesaw State 14

UTEP kicker Tanner Cragun connects on a 38-yard field goal attempt.

UTEP 10 Kennesaw State 14

Kennesaw defense gets a safety tackling quarterback Skyler Locklear inside UTEP's own end zone.

UTEP 10 Kennesaw State 16

Halftime Score: UTEP 10 Kennesaw State 16

3rd Quarter:

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom.

UTEP 17 Kennesaw State 16

UTEP kicker Tanner Cragun connects on a 26-yard field goal attempt.

UTEP 20 Kennesaw State 16

Kennesaw quarterback Amari Odom with 5-yard touchdown run.

UTEP 20 Kennesaw State 23

Kennesaw State kicker Britton Williams connects on a 30-yard field goal attempt.

UTEP 20 Kennesaw State 26

Kennesaw's Chase Belcher rushes for a 1-yard touchdown.

UTEP 20 Kennesaw State 33

Final Score: UTEP 20 Kennesaw State 33