UTEP’s Amaniyo sets rebound record as Miners roll past Prairie View A&M in season opener, 84-60

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team opened the 2025-26 season in dominant fashion, defeating Prairie View A&M 84-60 Monday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center.

Four players scored in double figures, highlighted by Mary Moses Amaniyo, who delivered a historic performance with 16 points and a program-record 22 rebounds.

The Orange and Blue held the statistical advantage in FG% (38.8-37.9), 3PT% (22.0-19.0), and rebounds (52-37). Prairie View A&M led in FT% (85.7%-64.0%). UTEP forced 27 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, while committing 18.

A 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter helped the Miners extend their lead to 24, eventually reaching their largest margin of 27 points with 2:17 remaining.

UTEP led for 33:47 of game time compared to just 5:23 for the Panthers.

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis added 14 points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a complete effort.

Freshman Brooklyn Terry chipped in 13 points in her collegiate debut, including nine in the fourth quarter, while transfer Sirviva Legions contributed 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

“Today was a good team effort, I loved the energy on the floor and on the bench,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Mary Moses had a great breakout game, and breaking the school record which is pretty special. We’ll watch film and see what we need to get better at but for our first outing, I’m pleased with the first one.”

UTEP settled in quickly after an early 7-2 deficit, using defensive pressure to take a 20-16 lead after the first quarter.

A 16-2 burst in the second quarter helped build a 38-29 halftime advantage after forcing 20 turnovers in the opening half.

Prairie View A&M trimmed the margin to single digits in the third, but a 10-2 UTEP run restored control, and a 25-point fourth quarter secured the 84-60 victory.

Crystal Schultz led Prairie View with 20 points. CJ Wilson followed with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Alana Shields led with three assists, and both Shults and Wilson snagged 2 steals a piece for the Panthers. Wilson also recorded a pair of blocks.

UP NEXT

The Miners will be back home for three more matchups, welcoming Nicholls State (11/8), WNMU (11/11), and UT Martin (11/22), before its first road test of the season at Kansas City (11/25).