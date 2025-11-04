UTEP basketball player Trey Horton arrested on DWI charge

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP basketball player Trey Horton was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to El Paso County jail records, Horton was arrested Sunday, November 2.

He was released the following day on a $750 personal recognizance bond.

In a statement to ABC-7, a UTEP spokesperson confirmed Horton's arrest and provided the following statement:

"UTEP men's basketball is aware of the situation involving Trey Horton and is in the process of gathering more information. At this time, Trey is suspended from all UTEP men's basketball activities until further notice."

Horton, a junior guard from Charlotte, North Carolina was about to begin his third season with the Miners.

He was one of only four returners to UTEP's basketball team this season.

Horton was noticeably absent from UTEP's season opener Monday night against UT Permian Basin.

When asked about Horton's whereabouts following the game, UTEP head coach Joe Golding only said that Horton was unavailable.