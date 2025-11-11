UTEP dominates glass to remain unbeaten in 81–56 win over Western New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season and remained unbeaten at home with an 81-56 victory over Western New Mexico on Tuesday morning at the Don Haskins Center.



UTEP set a single-game record with 33 offensive rebounds, dominating the glass from start to finish.

The Miners also displayed balanced scoring, four players reaching double figures to lead another complete team effort. Mary Moses Amaniyo led with a team-high 12 points and 12 rebounds for her second career double-double, tying Ndack Mbengue for the team lead on the boards.

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis followed with 11 points and a career-high seven rebounds, while Sirviva Legions added 10 points and nine boards.

Portia Adams paced the team with five assists along with eight points.



"Western New Mexico competed and played hard, especially in the first half," head coach Keitha Adams said. "In the first five minutes of the third quarter, we played the kind of defense I'm looking for us to play. We picked it up and really set the tone for the second half. I thought our second effort was there. We limited turnovers and won the boards, and it was good to see us get things going after halftime."



UTEP struck first for the first time this season and used an 8-2 run to set the tone early, leading 19-14 after one. WNMU briefly took a 26-24 lead midway through the second quarter before the Miners closed the frame on a 15-1 run over the final four minutes. The surge helped the Miners regain momentum and take a 39-27 advantage into halftime.



The Miners carried that momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter on an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 23 (50-27). The Orange and Blue then delivered their biggest run of the game, a 19-0 burst that broke it wide open and kept UTEP firmly in control. The Miners built their largest lead of 27 points (68-41) early in the fourth quarter and never looked back, cruising to an 81-56 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.



UTEP's defense and rebounding anchored the victory, holding WNMU to 35.1 percent shooting from the field and 30.0 percent from three-point range while forcing 23 turnovers. The Miners also showcased their dominance with 48 points in the paint, their most since Feb. 17, 2023, against UAB (50). UTEP finished shooting 36.6 percent overall, 24.0 percent from deep, and 53.9 percent at the line, while collecting 64 rebounds, 17 assists, and nine steals.



Western New Mexico was led by El Paso native Jordan Sapien, who posted 13 points and four assists. Cleara Dinwiddie added nine points and six rebounds, while Ema Rose contributed nine points and four boards. Natalie Magalines recorded a team-high two steals for the Mustangs.



UP NEXT

The Miners close out their four-game home stand next Saturday (Nov. 22) when they host UT Martin at 7 p.m. M.T. UTEP will then face its first road test of the season at Kansas City (Nov. 25).