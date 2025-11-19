UTEP’s Ben Wallis named CUSA Coach of the Year; 5 Miners earn All-Conference recognition

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Volleyball’s historic season continued as Head Coach Ben Wallis was named Conference USA Coach of the Year and five Miners earned All-Conference honors following the program’s first-ever regular-season championship, announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.

UTEP's Ben Wallis was selected as the Conference USA Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

UTEP has a 25-3 overall record and posted a 15-1 conference record as the Miners captured a share of the CUSA Regular Season Title and the No. 1 seed at the CUSA Tournament.

The Miners continue to gain national attention under Wallis’ leadership, earning 49 votes in the latest AVCA/Taraflex Coaches Poll this week (Nov. 17).

UTEP also achieved an RPI of 15, the lowest ranking in program history.

UTEP placed three Miners on the All-Conference First Team—Torrance Lovesee, Sara Pustahija, and Danika Washington while Kalia Kohler and Kaya Weaver earned Second Team All-Conference honors.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Torrance Lovesee – Outside Hitter

Lovesee delivered one of the most complete offensive seasons in Miner history. The senior became the 14th Miner ever to surpass 1,000 career kills, reaching the milestone with a 17-kill outing at Arizona. She now sits fifth all-time at UTEP with 1,218 career kills. A Week 11 CUSA Offensive Player of the Week honoree, Lovesee was a model of durability and production, starting all 28 matches and appearing in all 94 sets. She led UTEP with 307 kills, becoming the first Miner to eclipse 300 kills this season, and paced the team with 365.5 points. Defensively, she contributed 189 digs—the most among attacking players—and added 24 aces and 57 blocks (12 solos), underscoring her all-around impact.

Sara Pustahija – Outside Hitter

Pustahija, a preseason All-CUSA selection, backed up expectations with a breakout two-way campaign. Named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week (Week 12), she started all 28 matches and played in all 94 sets while leading the Miners with 34 aces. She ranked second on the squad in both kills (242) and points (306.0), and third in digs with 171. Her versatility was further showcased by 51 blocks, including nine solos, as she excelled in six-rotation responsibilities.

Danika Washington – Middle Blocker

Washington anchored UTEP’s front line with elite efficiency. A CUSA Offensive Player of the Week (Week 10) selection and preseason All-CUSA team member, she appeared in all 94 sets across 28 matches—starting 27—and led the Miners with 103 blocks, including 17 solos. Offensively, she posted a dominant .367 hitting percentage, one of the strongest marks in Conference USA.

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Kalia Kohler – Setter

Kohler quarterbacked the Miner offense with poise, pace, and precision, earning three weekly CUSA setter honors—Co-Setter of the Week (Weeks 1 & 11) and Setter of the Week (Week 2). She appeared in 83 sets across 25 matches (24 starts) and led UTEP with 529 assists while finishing second on the team with 28 aces. Kohler also tallied 147 digs, highlighting her defensive reliability.

Kaya Weaver – Middle Blocker

Despite her season being shortened by injury, Weaver’s production in 19 matches (19 starts) was undeniable. The CUSA Preseason Player of the Year and Week 5 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, Weaver recorded 144 kills, 194 points, and 56 blocks, while posting an eye-popping .420 hitting percentage—the highest on the team. Her 17 aces and strong net presence played a major role in UTEP’s early-season success and undefeated conference start.

UP NEXT: 2025 Conference USA Tournament

UTEP turns its attention to postseason play as FIU hosts the 2025 Conference USA Volleyball Tournament in Miami, Florida, November 21–23.

The top-seeded Miners will open the tournament on Friday against No. 8 seed Missouri State at 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET. All matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.