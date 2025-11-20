UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden to take part in TNA Wrestling show in December

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden will be stepping into a wrestling ring in December.

TNA Wrestling confirmed Walden will be a part of the TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view show set for Friday, December 5th at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Walden will be a guest coach for 'The System' a TNA Wrestling group comprised of members, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, and JDC.

Following an interview with ABC-7, TNA wrestlers, Frankie Kazarian and Ash by Elegance spoke about Walden's participation.

They added that the UTEP football team has been invited to be in attendance.

TNA Wrestling is making their return to El Paso following a sold-out two-day event back in March.

They're returning to El Paso this time for a 3-day event that kicks off with TNA Final Resolution on Friday, December 5th, followed by two days of TNA Impact tapings on Saturday, December 6th and Sunday, December 7th.

Tickets for the event are on sale now through Ticketmaster or at tnawrestling.com.