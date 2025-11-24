UTEP falls to William & Mary in Jacksonville Classic, 74-63

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - It was another crushing defeat for the UTEP Miners Monday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

This time it came against William & Mary in game one of the Jacksonville Classic, 74-63.

The Miners got off to a slow start as the W&M Tribe jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half.

UTEP would not score their first basket of the game until 7 minutes into the contest.

The Tribe had a 35-23 lead at the half.

The Miners never led the entire game as W&M held the lead from start to finish.

The closest UTEP got to taking the lead was when they pulled within one point, 50-49 in the second half.

However, the Tribe would outscore the Miners 24-14 from that point of the ballgame.

UTEP's Caleb Blackwell led the way in scoring for the Miners with 13 points.

Three other Miners would also finish in double figures.

UTEP's overall record this season now stands at 3-3.

They'll be back in action Tuesday for game two of the Jacksonville Classic against former Conference USA rival, the UAB Blazers.