Hot third quarter lifts UTEP to 75–64 road win at Kansas City; Miners remain undefeated 5-0

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The UTEP women’s basketball team extended its unbeaten start and earned its first road victory of the season with a 75–64 win over Kansas City on Tuesday night at the Swinney Center. The Miners improved to 5–0 for the first time since the 2022–23 campaign while handing the Roos their first home loss of the year.

UTEP showcased balance across the roster and delivered a dominant second half, highlighted by a 29-point third quarter and three players scoring in double figures. Ivane Tensaie fueled the offensive surge with a game-high 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, while Ndack Mbengue turned in a career night with 18 points and 10 rebounds, securing her first double-double of the season. Mary Moses Amaniyo followed with her fourth double-double in five games with 11 points and 13 boards, and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis controlled the offense with nine points and a team-best six assists.

“Great road win and I’m very proud of our team,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Our second-half defense really got us going!”

UTEP struck first to open the game, before early turnovers allowed Kansas City to grab a brief lead. The Miners settled in as the quarter progressed, staying within one possession behind seven points from Mbengue. UTEP trailed 19-16 after one.

The second quarter remained tightly contested, contributing to five ties in the first half. UTEP continued to control the glass, building an 18-13 rebounding edge behind Mbengue’s 14 points, six rebound first half. Kansas City’s perimeter shooting helped the Roos take a 33-27 lead into the locker room.

The Miners responded with a dominant third quarter to take control of the game. Tensaie erupted for 14 points in the frame, knocking down four three-pointers, including the go-ahead triple that swung the momentum to UTEP. Moments later, Samayoa-Mathis buried a three of her own to cap back-to-back baskets and ignite a 21-7 run over the final 5:30. UTEP shot 58 percent from the field and 83 percent from three in the quarter while controlling the glass 13-5, surging to a 56-46 lead entering the fourth.

UTEP continued the surge into the final period, opening with a three from Tatiana Collazo to push the margin to 13, its largest lead of the night. Amaniyo later sealed the outcome with a strong finish inside that locked in her double-double, and the Miners maintained control down the stretch. Kansas City never regained the lead after the five-minute mark of the third quarter, and UTEP closed out the 75-64 victory.

The Miners finished shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 53.3 percent from three, and 68 percent at the line, adding 45 rebounds, 16 assists, 23 second-chance points, and 15 forced turnovers to cap a complete team effort. Kansas City shot 40.7 percent overall and 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Kansas City was led by Emani Bennett with 16 points. Jamyah Winter added 14 points, while Zaire Harrell contributed seven points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to the Don for two straight home games, hosting Denver Saturday (Nov. 29) and Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (Dec. 3).