UTEP drops 2nd straight at Jacksonville Classic; UAB Blazers top Miners, 75-59

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The UTEP Miners are in need of answers as the team dropped their second straight game Tuesday afternoon at the Jacksonville Classic.

This time the loss came against the UAB Blazers, 75-59.

UTEP kept it close in the first half as UAB had just a three-point lead at the half, 37-34.

However, the Miners were unable to take the lead in the second half.

The Blazers jumped out to a 21-point lead and never looked back.

UTEP forward Elijah Jones led the way in scoring for the Miners with a career-high 21 points.

The Miners were outrebounded with 22 rebounds in the contest compared to 46 rebounds for UAB.

UTEP also had only 14 points in the paint, compared to 40 points in the paint for the Blazers.

The Miners were also 8 of 23 from behind the arc.

UTEP drops to 3-4 on the season and has yet to defeat a Division 1 opponent this season, 0-4 against Division 1 programs.

The Miners will have a little break before their next game which will be at Seattle on Sunday, December 7th.