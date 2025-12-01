UTEP’s Tensaie makes it back-to-back CUSA Player of the Week honors for UTEP

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP graduate guard Ivane Tensaie has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Tensaie earns the honor after delivering an efficient shooting week, while leading the Miners to a pair of victories and a 6-0 start.

Tensaie averaged 22.5 points per game while shooting 65 percent from three-point range during UTEP’s 2-0 week. She went a combined 13-of-20 from beyond the arc, providing a major spark in UTEP’s undefeated week.

She opened the week with 19 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting in UTEP’s road win at Kansas City on Nov. 25, helping the Miners improve to 1-0 away from home.

Tensaie followed that performance with a season-best 26 points in the Nov. 29 victory over Denver, knocking down 8-of-12 threes to set a UTEP single-game record for three-pointers made.

Her eight threes surpassed her own previous mark of seven set last season.

The award marks the second straight week a Miner has earned CUSA Player of the Week honors, coming one week after Mary Moses Amaniyo received the recognition.

It is UTEP’s first set of back-to-back CUSA Player of the Week selections since the 2013–14 season, when Kayla Thornton earned the award on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2014.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday to host Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (Dec. 3) before heading back on the road for two challenging nonconference matchups at TCU (Dec. 6) and BYU (Dec. 13).