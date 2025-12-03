UTEP football inks 23 Texas high school players, two transfers on National Early Signing Day ’26

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head coach Scotty Walden announced 25 new Miners on Wednesday’s National Early Signing Day 2026.

The newest group of freshmen features 23 total student-athletes signed out of Texas high schools, while a pair of transfers will don the Orange and Blue.

Twelve players will play on the “Orange Swarm” defense (five defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two linebackers, one bandit, one athlete).

The “Blue Blaze” offense features 13 players (four offensive linemen, four tight ends, three wide receivers, one Miner back, one quarterback).

Chance Bell | TE | 6-5, 255

Junior

San Diego, Calif.

Mesa College

Mira Mesa HS

Played at Mesa College in San Diego during the 2025 season … caught three passes for 19 yards … played three years on the varsity team at Mira Mesa High School … totaled 626 yards on 47 receptions (13.3 avg.) and six touchdown receptions in 21 career games with the Marauders … tallied 453 yards on 31 catches (14.6 avg.) and four scores during senior year (2022) … put up a season-high 79 yards on three catches (26.3 avg.) in a 24-17 win over La Jolla … recorded four receptions for 77 yards and a TD during a 48-31 victory over San Diego.

Johan Camacho | TE | 6-3, 217

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Bowie HS

Played in 19 career varsity games at Bowie High School … rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … four-year letterwinner … named a 2025 District 1-4A Football All-Purpose Athlete of the Year … a three-time first team All-District … saw action in 10 games during the 2025 season, hauling in 40 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns … added 106 yards on 14 attempts and 219 passing yards with three touchdown passes … multi-talented athlete who played baseball (2025 pitcher of the year) and basketball (2025 district MVP) … brother, Juan, currently plays on the offensive line at UTEP.

Wesley Dallao-Kubik | OL | 6-5, 299

Freshman

Colleyville, Texas

Colleyville Heritage HS

Three-year letterwinner … second Team All-District (2024, 2025) … academic All-District (2023, 2024, 2025) … allowed only two sacks and three pressures during the senior season … helped CHHS to a 7-5 mark and a first-round appearance in the 2025 playoffs … efforts helped Panthers’ QBs throw for 2,400 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025 … pass blocked for fellow signee and teammate at Colleyville HS, quarterback Bodey Weaver.

Dycin Davis | DL | 6-2, 238

Freshman

Abilene, Texas

Abilene Cooper HS

Rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … efforts helped Abilene Cooper to a 7-5 overall record and 4-2 district mark in 2025 … finished junior season with 88 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and a forced fumble … also competed in track and field in the shot put.

Chase Elrod | OL | 6-5, 275

Freshman

Seminole, Texas

Seminole HS

Ranked a three-star athlete by 247Sports … played left tackle in the trenches, helping Seminole High School to a 9-4 overall mark and a trip to the UIL Texas Football State Championships … Indians’ QBs threw 42 touchdowns, 3,800 yards while SHS rushers combined for 2,120 yards and 35 rushing TDs … efforts helped lead the Indians to a 10-2 overall record and a Texas 4A D-II second-round player appearance during the 2024 season … chose UTEP over NM State and Baylor.

Jalen Hamilton | Bandit | 6-5, 189

Freshman

Round Rock, Texas

Cedar Ridge HS

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports … tallied 50 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss in nine games at Cedar Ridge High School in 2025 … added four pass breakups and two forced fumbles … signed with UTEP over WKU and Jax State.

Truth Holmes | DL | 6-2, 293

Freshman

Sulphur Springs, Texas

Sulphur Springs HS

Played in 34 varsity games at Sulphur Springs High School … totaled 135 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, nine hurries, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery … in 2025, recorded 34 tackles with 5.0 TFL … posted a season-high five tackles in a win over Paris … racked up 52 tackles with 4.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks and five hurries in 2024 … registered 49 tackles with 3.0 sacks in 2023.

Adarius Hutchinson | DB | 6-2, 182

Freshman

Bellville, Texas

Bellville HS

Ranked a three-star athlete by 247Sports … helped Bellville High School to an 8-4 mark … tallied 68 tackles with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries (127 yards) and three defensive touchdowns in 2024 … took a fumble 32 yards to the house and recorded six stops in a 30-0 victory against Stafford … had a 95-yard fumble return for a touchdown with six tackles in a 35-28 win over Sealy … returned a pick-six 14 yards and recorded five tackles in a 62-0 win over ACHS … had an INT and seven tackles in a 60-0 win against Giddings … had a fumble recovery and four tackles versus Caldwell … posted eight tackles versus Celina … in 2023, recorded 100 tackles with three INTs (78 yards), including a pair of pick-sixes … helped Belville reach the Texas 4A D-II State Championship game … also competed in track and field.

Caynan James | DL | 6-0, 284

Freshman

Fort Worth, Texas

Arlington Heights HS

Played in 47 career varsity games at Arlington Heights … rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … amassed 299 tackles, 64.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks (68 yards), 13 hurries, two fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles … efforts helped lead Arlington Heights to an 11-2 record in 2025 while playing on a defense that pitched six shutouts … in 2025, racked up 101 tackles (60 solo) with 8.5 sacks (31 yards ), two hurries, a 30-yard fumble return and a blocked punt … put up a career-high16 tackles in a 60-34 win over Wyatt … had a season-high 2.0 sacks and six tackles during a 60-0 victory over Everman … recorded nine tackles and a sack in a 70-0 stomping over North Side (named Player of the Week) … posted six tackles and tied season-best with 2.0 sacks in a dominant 65-0 win over Trimble Tech … in 2024, tallied 80 tackles with 5.0 sacks … recorded a season-high 13 tackles in a 63-7 win over Trimble Beach … posted 11 tackles against Richland … in 2023, registered 80 tackles with 7.0 sacks … had 58 tackles and 3.0 sacks during freshman year.

Jacaleb Johnson | WR | 6-0, 198

Freshman

Silsbee, Texas

Silsbee HS

Saw action in 26 varsity games at Silsbee High School … started in 12 games under center in 2025, throwing for 1,279 yards on 107-of-178 passing (60.1 percent) and 17 touchdowns … added 1,048 yards on the ground and 22 scores … threw four touchdowns on 7-of-11 passing and 124 yards in a 48-0 win over Shepherd … played receiver in 2024, hauling in 41 passes for 749 yards and six touchdowns … racked up a season-high 181 yards on six receptions (30.2 avg.) and two touchdowns including a 74-yarder in a 27-13 victory against West Brook … tallied 114 yards on four catches (28.5 avg.) and a TD during a 45-6 win against Royal.

Colt Matlock | DB | 6-0, 176

Freshman

Weatherford, Texas

Brock HS

Saw action in 42 varsity games in Brock High School … Brock High School currently 13-0 and playing in the UIL Texas Football State Championships … ranked a three-star athlete by 247Sports … racked up 115 tackles (75 solo) with 15 interceptions (254 yards), 30 pass breakups, and a forced fumble … played offense, defense and special teams, amassing 52 total touchdowns (40 rec., eight PR, three rush, one INT, one KOR) … during career offensively, tallied 2,582 yards on 127 receptions (20.3 avg.) and 40 touchdowns … recorded 53 tackles with two INTs (95 yards) in 2025 … returned 36 punts for 826 yards (22.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns … had a career-high 396 return yards on 13 punt returns (30.5 avg.) with four punt returns of scores during junior year (2024) … in 2025, racked up 1,354 yards on 62 catches (21.8 avg.) and 22 touchdowns … added two rushing touchdowns … recorded 800 yards on 43 receptions with 13 scores in 2024 … tallied 429 yards on 22 receptions and five TDs in 2023 … signed with UTEP over Holy Cross and Arkansas State.

Pryce McClanahan | OL | 6-2, 323

Freshman

Cibolo, Texas

Cibolo Steele HS

Ranked a three-star OL by both 247Sports and Rivals … helped Cibolo Steele HS forge a mark of 11-2 as both a senior and junior … first-team All-District in 2023 and 2024 (2025 not yet released) … chosen to play in the Blue-Grey Football All-American game … also invited to compete in the upcoming San Antonio All-Star Football game … listed as a Texas High School Football Offensive Lineman to know by RallyPreps Texas … chose UTEP over North Texas.

Shaun “Bubba” McDowell | DL | 6-1, 283

Freshman

Richmond, Texas

Richmond Foster HS

Tabbed a three-star DT by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, 247Sports and Rivals … piled up 59 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 QB hurries for Richmond Foster HS as a senior … starred on both the OL and DL in his junior season, garnering second-team All-District accolades at each position … did not concede a sack while playing from game four through 11 … registered 39 tackles, including 13 TFLs … named as a Texas High School Football Defensive Lineman to know by RallyPreps Texas … selected to be part of the final ballot for the 2025 Whataburger Super Team … picked UTEP over New Mexico and Pittsburgh, among other programs.

Jeremiah Nash | WR | 6-1, 180

Junior

Stockton, Calif.

City College of San Francisco

McNair HS

Played in nine games during the 2025 season at CCSF, hauling in 31 passes for 761 yards (24.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns … registered four 100-yard games, including a season-high 209 yards on seven catches (29.9 avg.) and three scores against Santa Rosa … tallied 165 yards on six receptions and two TDs in a 48-6 win at San Jose … hauled in four passes for 135 yards in a win over Sierra … recorded 101 yards on four catches (25.3 avg.) and two scores in a 38-21 victory over Foothill … tallied 1,177 yards on 55 catches (21.4 avg.) and 11 touchdowns during senior year at McNair High School.

Benny Okwura | TE | 6-4, 219

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Katy Jordan HS

Rated a three-star TE by both Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, 247Sports and Rivals … helped Katy Jordan High School go 9-4 (6-2 in District) and advance to the regional semifinals as a senior … part of squad that was a stellar 11-2 (7-1 in District) in 2024 … played in 17 varsity games with Jordan HS, registering 20 catches for 157 yards and a TD … also ran track … selected UTEP over Miami University, Arkansas State and Sam Houston.

Eric Sandoval | OL | 6-5, 263

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Franklin HS

Recognized as a three-star athlete by 247Sports at the OT position … helped Franklin High School to an 8-3 overall record, 5-1 in district play and an appearance in the state playoffs … had 88 takedowns and allowed zero sacks … played on an offensive line that paved the way for the Cougars to amass 4,729 yards on 440 carries (10.7 avg.) and 63 touchdowns … Cougars long rush was 94 yards … FHS beat Montwood 84-49, Americas 73-20, and Eastlake 70-54.

Joshua “JT” Shaw | Bandit | 6-2, 216

Freshman

Allen, Texas

Allen HS

Listed as a three-star edge rusher according to Rivals … piled up 10.5 sacks, including four sack fumbles, to go along with 20+ QB hurries as a senior with Allen HS … was a captain for the team that finished 10-0 in the regular season and won the district title … caused a fumble with a strip sack to seal the game in the first round of the playoffs … posted a pair of sacks in a win vs. Prosper, which has one of the best offensive lines in the state … was named to the preseason fall prospect watch list by Prep RedZone … chosen as the DL MVP at UA Next in Houston, Texas, … tabbed as a top-25 edge rusher in the state by RallyPreps Texas … picked UTEP instead of Bowling Green, New Mexico and Sam Houston, among others.

Daveon Singleton | Miner Back | 5-8, 156

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Chapin HS

Played quarterback in 43 varsity games at Chapin High School …rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … overall during career, threw for 2,530 yards (171-304) and 26 touchdowns … gained 4,002 yards on 443 carries (9.0 avg.) and 51 rushing scores … also recorded 1,272 yards on 80 catches and 20 touchdowns … in 2025, threw for 1,219 yards (73-114) and 13 touchdowns … added 1,667 yards on 153 carries and 20 touchdowns … rushed for a career-high 231 rushing yards and three touchdowns and a passing TD in a 52-50 win over Hanks … rushed for 119 yards on five carries with two rushing scores and three passing TDs in a 70-0 win against Jefferson … in 2024, ran for 733 yards and seven touchdowns while also hauling in 43 catches for 757 yards and 14 receiving TDs … in 2023, gained 700 yards on the ground and 10 scores, while registering 320 yards on 22 receptions and six touchdowns … in 2022, rushed for 902 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding nine passing scores and 731 yards in the air (63-117) … 2022 Texas District 1-5A D-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year … also competed in track & field and basketball … signed at UTEP over Tarleton State, Arkansas State, Minnesota, Texas State, Texas Tech, Hawai’i, and SMU.

Jackson Stoner | TE | 6-5, 258

Freshman

Rockwall, Texas

Rockwall HS

Played in 28 varsity games at Rockwall High School … ranked a three-star athlete by 247Sports … totaled 203 yards on 17 receptions and three touchdowns in three years … totaled 141 yards on 11 catches and two scores in 2023 … chose UTEP over North Texas, UNLV and San Diego State.

DeCorian “Deuce” Thompson | ATH | 5-10, 170

Freshman

Mount Pleasant, Texas

Mount Pleasant HS

Rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … tallied 434 yards on 24 receptions and five touchdowns in 2024 … added 15 tackles with two interceptions, with a pick six, and eight breakups … saw action at wide receiver, hauling in 30 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns … put up 124 yards on seven receptions in a 48-38 win over Montgomery … also competed in basketball and track & field … signed with UTEP over Sacramento State and Texas State.

DAdrian Tinney-Anderson | DL | 6-2, 306

Freshman

Goliad, Texas

Goliad HS

Recognized as a three-star DT by both ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … starred for Goliad HS on the defensive line, helping it finish 10-3 (6-1 in District) … named as a Texas High School Football Defensive Lineman to know by RallyPreps Texas … also played HS basketball … decided on UTEP over LA Tech and Wyoming.

Japrei Wafer | LB | 5-10, 205

Freshman

Allen, Texas

Allen HS

Helped Allen HS forge a record of 10-0 in the regular season and win a district title as a senior at the linebacker position … huge junior season where he was first-team All-District after racking up 150 tackles, including 23 TFLS, four QB hurries, two breakups, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble … his efforts led the squad to an appearance in the state title game following an undefeated regular season … was named his team’s defensive weekly MVP on multiple occasions in 2025 … invited to compete in the 2025 Military Appreciation Bowl at the Ford Center, training home of the Dallas Cowboys … selected to be part of the final ballot for the 2025 Whataburger Super Team … chose UTEP over New Mexico, Missouri State and Ball State.

JD Wallace | WR | 6-3, 208

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Jack Yates HS

In 2025, posted 322 yards on 20 receptions with six touchdowns … added 39 yards rushing and a rushing score … was 3-of-3 for 98 yards and a passing TD … also tallied six tackles and a pass breakup … caught 19 passes for 524 yards (27.6 avg.) and five touchdowns during junior year (2024) … tallied 70 yards two touchdown receptions in a 70-0 win over Kashmere … had a season-high 75 yards on two catches in a 50-0 victory over Scarborough … had a rushing and receiving touchdown during a 68-0 triumph against Northside … played basketball at YHS.

Bodey Weaver | QB | 6-3, 200

Freshman

Colleyville, Texas

Colleyville Heritage HS

Tossed 27 touchdowns with 1,996 yards on 156-of-249 passing (62.7 percent), while adding 743 yards on 108 carries (6.9 avg.) and 14 touchdowns on the ground during senior year … threw five touchdowns with 224 yards passing (16-20) and rushed for 74 yards with a TD in a 73-7 win over The Colony … accounted for six touchdowns (five pass, one rush) in a 42-41 victory over Everman … rushed for a season-high 127 yards and three TDs and threw three scores against MTHS … in 2024, threw for 1,780 yards (151-261) and 19 touchdowns … added 395 yards rushing and six scores … fellow signee and teammate at Colleyville Heritage, Wesley Dallao-Kubik, played on the offensive line … hooped at the guard position (15.0 ppg) at CHHS.

Kane White-Tinsley | DB | 5-11, 178

Freshman

Amarillo, Texas

West Plains HS

Played in 42 varsity games at West Plains High School … rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports … Wolves are 12-1 currently and set to play in the state quarterfinals … has posted 116 career tackles (58 solo), 16 interceptions, 11 passes defended, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles … has 33 tackles with five interceptions in 2025 … picked off a career-high nine INTs during junior year (2024) … played on offense, recording 1,943 yards on 116 receptions (16.8 avg.) and 24 touchdowns during career … added two rushing touchdowns … recorded 780 yards on 47 receptions and 10 touchdowns in 2025 … tallied 1,065 yards on 64 catches and 12 scores in 2024 … Texas Sportswriters Association Class 4A second team all-state selection in 2024.