UTEP takes down Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 62-44; Miners remain perfect 7-0

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners defended home court to keep their undefeated record intact.

UTEP defeated the Islanders from Texas A&M Corpus Christi Wednesday night at the Don Haskins Center by a final score of 62-44.

The Miners improved to 7-0 on the season.

UTEP led from start to finish in the game against the Islanders.

Three Miners ended the game in double figures with UTEP guard Ivane Tensaie leading the way in scoring with 15 points.

UTEP's next opponent will be their toughest of the season as the Miners will hit the road to take on #8 TCU on Saturday.