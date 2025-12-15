New Details: Three UTEP football players, general manager arrested

Update (3:18 PM): UTEP football player Jordan Andrus was arrested for marijuana possession after a fight outside of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Andrus was arrested outside a bar located at 2720 North Mesa, in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, on December 7. Officers were called out on reports of a shooting, the court documents explain.

When the officers got to the bar, they found a large crowd outside Kyoshi Sound House Bar. They then heard screaming and saw people running out of the bar. Officers then reported seeing four people, including Andrus, fighting. While the officers were responding, court documents state that the group started walking away from the bar. An officer ran and caught up with Andrus and the others, who have not been named.

Court documents state that while he was arresting Andrus, the officer found a "green leafy substance rolled in a white paper" in the front pocket of Andrus' sweater. The substance weighed 0.07 ounces and tested positive for marijuana, according to court documents.

A security guard at the bar also claimed that Andrus had punched him.

In addition to marijuana possession, Andrus is also charged with disorderly conduct for the fight.

Update (2:00 PM): UTEP Football General Manager Gino Gigliotti was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated on December 4, 2025.

Jail records list the offense date of Gigliotti's alleged crime as December 3. The records show that Gigliotti posted a $1,000 surety bond and was released the same day he was booked into jail.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three UTEP football players were arrested earlier this month. The players, Kane Bowen, Jordan Andrus, and Erion Wilkins, were arrested by El Paso Police officers and booked into jail. The players also appear on the UTEP Football roster.

Bowen, a Freshman linebacker from Sherman, Texas, was arrested for evading arrest or detention on December 7.

Bowen bonded out of jail on a personal recognizance bond later the same day.

Andrus was arrested on December 8 and charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing).

Jail records list December 7 as the offense date for Andrus' alleged crimes. Andrus, a Freshman tight end from Houston, Texas, was released the same day of his arrest after paying $192 cash.

Wilkins, a Freshman cornerback from Houston, Texas, was arrested on December 7 for disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing).

Wilkins paid a cash bond of $192 and was released from jail the same day.

ABC-7 reached out to a spokesperson for UTEP who would not comment on the arrests. A spokesperson for UTEP Athletics also declined to comment and directed our inquiries to El Paso Police.