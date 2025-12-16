Skip to Content
UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear to enter transfer portal

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
Published 11:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners suffered another blow to their roster on Tuesday.

One of the team's starting quarterbacks from this past season is planning to enter the transfer portal.

According to various online reports, Skyler Locklear will be entering the transfer portal.

Locklear has been with the Miners the last two seasons, and has seen the most starts at the quarterback position during that time

During his two seasons at UTEP, Locklear threw for 3,001 yards, 633 yards rushing and 33 total touchdowns.

Locklear transferred to UTEP from Austin Peay in 2024.

He followed his head coach Scotty Walden to El Paso when Walden got the head coaching job at UTEP.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7's Sports Director.

