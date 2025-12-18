Skip to Content
UTEP loses third straight after falling to UC Irvine, 93-72

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners' slump continues after falling to the UC Irvine Anteaters Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center.

The final score was 93-72.

After starting the season with a 7-0 record, the Miners have now lost three games in a row as their record now stands at 7-3.

UC Irvine led from start to finish in Thursday's game as the Anteaters improved their record to 11-2.

UTEP's Portia Adams led the way in scoring for the Miners with 18 points.

The Miners will get a bit of a breather before their next game which will be Monday, December 29 at home against the University of the Southwest.

