Historic rebounding night powers UTEP to 102-43 win over USW

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team bounced back in a major way with a 102–43 win over NAIA opponent University of the Southwest on Monday night at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners improved to 8–3 overall and 7–1 at home behind a historic night on the glass and a fast-paced offensive effort.

The Orange and Blue delivered a complete performance, setting program records in total rebounds (74) and offensive rebounds (39) while also posting 19 steals and consistently turning defense into transition opportunities.

Mary Moses Amaniyo led the way with a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Ndack Mbengue added 11 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double, while Irene Asensio scored a career-high 13 points.

Sirviva Legions chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds, and Portia Adams finished with 11 points and a team-high seven assists.

"It was good to get out of the gates and play after the break," head coach Keitha Adams said. "It's always awesome when you have five players in double figures, and it was nice to be the bigger team tonight after the last few games when we weren't, it does make a difference. We'll work on what's needed and a new season starts Friday."

UTEP established control immediately, opening with back-to-back three-pointers from Ivane Tensaie and Adams before using aggressive pressure defense and energy on the glass to create extra possessions.

The Miners dictated the tempo from the opening tip and carried a 27–9 lead into the second quarter.

The Miners kept rolling in the second period, combining pressure defense with relentless second-chance opportunities to widen the margin.

UTEP entered the break with a commanding 56–22 lead, tying the most points scored in a first half in program history, fueled by 26 points in the paint and 24 second-chance points.

Amaniyo and Mbengue combined for 23 points and 19 rebounds to anchor the interior effort.

The Orange and Blue stayed aggressive out of halftime, overwhelming the glass and capitalizing in transition while continuing to disrupt passing lanes. The Miners prevented USW from finding any sustained offensive rhythm and carried a 77–33 lead into the fourth quarter.

UTEP opened the final period with a 15–0 run, forcing 11 turnovers in the quarter and stretching the lead to its largest of the night at 62 with 5:25 remaining. The fourth quarter also featured a special moment late, as Abby Priscilla scored her first points as a Miner after redshirting last season due to injury, putting an exclamation point on a 102–43 wire-to-wire victory.

UTEP also put together historic team totals, tying for the seventh-most field goals made (39) in program history and recording 102 points (eighth all-time), while forcing 28 turnovers and setting the tempo throughout the night.

The Miners finished the night shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three, and 56.0 percent at the free-throw line, while adding 19 assists and owning a +44 rebounding margin to complement the defensive effort.

University of the Southwest was led by Karinna Ortiz and Briana Montoya, who scored 14 points apiece. Montoya added a team-high four rebounds and three assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP will continue its homestand by opening Conference USA play at home Friday against CUSA newcomer Delaware before hosting Liberty (Jan. 4).