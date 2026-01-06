All seats $9.15 for UTEP’s home conference opener Thursday against Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas - CBS Sports Network will beam the UTEP men’s basketball team’s game versus Middle Tennessee to a national television audience on Thursday at 7 pm.

It’s an opportunity to showcase the El Paso community, the Miners’ passionate fan base, and the electric gameday environment in the Don Haskins Center to the rest of the country.

With that in mind, UTEP Athletics is offering a special ‘915’ promotion for this game, with all seats only $9.15.

Fans can purchase the $9.15 tickets by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

These seats ordinarily sell for up to $50.

If 915 of the $9.15 tickets are sold by game time on Thursday, the same ticket price will also be instituted for UTEP’s game versus WKU on Saturday at 2 pm.

Miner Nation, get your $9.15 tickets and help put on a great show for national TV on Thursday night in the Don!

Thursday’s game marks UTEP’s Conference USA home opener and the first of 10 league games in the Don Haskins Center.