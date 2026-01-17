UTEP falls to FIU in CUSA home matchup, 67–59; Miners lose 5th straight

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team put together a gritty effort but fell 67–59 to the FIU Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners move to 9–8 overall and 1–5 in Conference USA play.

UTEP showed resilience throughout the contest, forcing 21 turnovers and winning the rebounding battle, 42–38, while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite the defensive pressure and extra possessions, FIU capitalized late to secure the victory.

Portia Adams led UTEP with a season-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds and five steals, including several key defensive plays that fueled the Miners’ transition game.

Sirviva Legions recorded her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Ivane Tensaie added 12 points, while Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi anchored the paint with a team-high nine rebounds and a career-high three blocks.

"I thought we played hard and competed today; we gave ourselves a chance," head coach Keitha Adams said. "There are things you can't control, but two-footers, layups, free throws, we have to capitalize."

The game opened with both teams trading baskets as the Miners matched the Panthers’ physical play inside. UTEP generated multiple second-chance opportunities and defensive stops to stay within striking distance, trailing just 17–16 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Miners continued to apply pressure in the second period, forcing turnovers and converting inside. A 3-pointer from Legions and timely free throws kept UTEP close, while FIU carried a 30–26 lead into halftime.

FIU built momentum in the third quarter through transition scoring and offensive rebounds, extending its advantage to double digits.

UTEP responded with strong defensive activity and key baskets from Adams and Tensaie, yet the Panthers maintained a 51–39 edge heading into the final period.

UTEP opened the fourth quarter on a 12–3 run, cutting the deficit to three points behind two 3-pointers from Tensaie and paint finishes by Adams and Omoruyi.

The Miners continued to generate second-chance opportunities and stayed within striking distance, but FIU answered late with extra possessions and free throws to secure the 67–59 win.

UTEP finished the game shooting 31.1 percent from the field and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line (15–22), while collecting 42 rebounds and nine assists, showcasing consistent effort and defensive intensity on both ends of the floor.

FIU was led by Rhema Collins with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Denika Lightbourne added 11 points and three assists, while Judit Valero contributed 10 points.

UP NEXT

UTEP will hit the road for a pair of Conference USA matchups at Kennesaw State (Jan. 22) and Jax State (Jan. 24).