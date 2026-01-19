UTEP football announces Ray Pickering as Miners’ running backs coach

EL PASO, Texas - Third-year UTEP head coach Scotty Walden announced Monday that Ray Pickering will be the Miners’ running backs coach.

Pickering was recently the running backs coach at Oregon State during the 2025 campaign. He brings an extensive mix of coaching at the high school and collegiate levels.

While with the Beavers in his lone season, OSU running back Anthony Hankerson rushed for 1,086 yards on 247 attempts (4.4 avg.) and nine rushing scores.

It was the 17th-most yards ever by an Oregon State running back. Hankerson ranked 25th in the nation in total rushing yards.

Hankerson produced career highs in rushing yards (204) and rushing touchdowns (four) against Lafayette.

Hankerson tallied five 100+ rushing yard games, including four consecutive from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8 (101 vs. Wake Forest, 204 vs. Lafayette, 132 vs. Washington State, 166 vs. Sam Houston).

Hankerson was selected as the top offensive performer in the Pac-12 Conference. Overall, Oregon State rushed for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Before coaching in Corvallis, Pickering was the running backs coach at Buffalo in 2024.

The Bulls rushed for 2,457 yards while Al-Jay Henderson surpassed the century mark with 1,078, ranking 35th nationally.

Buffalo’s rushing offense ranked fourth in the MAC, and the Bulls scored 24 touchdowns on the ground. The Bulls competed in the 2025 Bahamas Bowl.

Pickering served as Norfolk State’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2023.

The Spartans set a school record for rush yards at 1,912, including a season-best 350 rush yards against Towson.

NSU had two players rush for over 400+ yards and two with over 250+ yards.

Pickering was at Texas in 2022 as the Longhorns’ offensive analyst.

He assisted with the offensive line and helped mentor freshman All-American Kelvin Banks.

Texas finished second in the Big 12 and played in the Alamo Bowl versus Washington.

He helped a unit that improved vastly during the second year of head coach Steve Sarkisian that propelled running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to career bests.

Pickering’s first collegiate position was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Lane College (2021) in Jackson, Tenn. Lane had two offensive players named All-Americans while four players were selected all-conference.

Before the college ranks, Pickering coached for 13 seasons at the high school level.

He coached at Moss Point High School, Hattiesburg High School, Daphne High School, Laurel High School, and his alma mater, West Jones High School.

Pickering served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator during his tenure. He helped produce one Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi, and saw eight Dandy Dozens from his teams in addition to 12 All-Americans.

While at the high school level, over 150 offensive players went on to play at the collegiate and pro levels. Most notably of that group include Kelvin Banks (Texas), DJ Campbell (Texas), Cam Williams (Texas), Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks), Omar Bayless (Carolina Panthers), Bopete Keyes (Kansas City Chiefs), Keon Howard (Tulane), Chance Newman (Jax State), Snoop Connor (Jacksonville Jaguars), Octavious Cooley (Ole Miss), and Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss).

With a background in baseball, Pickering served as head coach at Laurel and an assistant coach for baseball at Hattiesburg, winning the 2018 5A state title.

A native of Laurel, Miss., Pickering is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a bachelor’s in Coaching Education.

He earned his master’s in Secondary Education and Sports Administration from William Carey University.

Pickering also spent time at Jones Junior College and Alabama State University, where he played collegiate football and baseball.