UTEP drops CUSA road game at Kennesaw State, 83–52; Miners lose 6th straight

KENNESAW, Georgia - The UTEP women’s basketball team suffered an 83–52 setback at Kennesaw State on Thursday night at VyStar Arena in Kennesaw, Ga.

The Miners move to 9–9 overall and 1–6 in Conference USA play.

UTEP showed active defensive pressure throughout the contest, forcing 13 turnovers and recording nine steals while generating multiple transition opportunities.

The Miners remained aggressive on both ends, creating extra possessions and attacking the paint, but Kennesaw State’s work on the glass and efficiency around the rim proved to be the difference.

Portia Adams led UTEP with a team-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds.

Mary Moses Amaniyo posted a strong all-around performance with 13 points and a team-best nine rebounds, while Delma Zita added eight points.

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis and Ivane Tensaie contributed energy, particularly on the defensive end.

“We lost in some important categories tonight,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “We got outrebounded on the offensive glass, had more turnovers, and missed too many free throws. It’s tough to overcome that combination.”

The opening quarter featured a physical, defensive tone as both teams worked to establish offensive rhythm.

UTEP created early second-chance opportunities and found success inside behind Amaniyo’s presence in the paint.

Turnovers led to transition points for the Owls late in the period, as Kennesaw State held a 24–15 edge after one.

The Miners settled in during the second quarter, increasing the pace and attacking the lane. Adams converted a fast-break opportunity and followed with a trip to the free-throw line, while Amaniyo continued to score inside. UTEP’s offensive push kept the game within reach heading into halftime, trailing 36–29.

UTEP opened the third quarter with strong momentum, stringing together a 6–0 run fueled by baskets from Amaniyo, Samayoa-Mathis, and Ndack Mbengue to cut the deficit to three.

The Miners stayed aggressive defensively, forcing turnovers and turning them into scoring chances. Kennesaw State responded with an 8–0 run late in the quarter, using interior scoring and second-chance points to take a 58–41 lead into the final period.

The Miners continued to compete in the fourth quarter, creating extra possessions through defensive pressure and offensive rebounds.

Adams led the charge with multiple finishes in the paint and from the free-throw line, while Samayoa-Mathis and Tensaie added steals to spark transition opportunities. Kennesaw State closed the game with steady execution down the stretch to secure the 83–52 Conference USA victory.

Kennesaw State was led by Trynce Taylor and Shania Nichols with 18 points apiece. Nichols also added four assists, while Taylor pulled down nine rebounds. TaTianna Stovall chipped in nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

UTEP will continue its road swing at Jax State (Jan. 24) before returning home to the Don Haskins Center for the Battle of I-10 against NMSU (Jan. 31).