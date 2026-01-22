UTEP football announces Austin Furgatch as Miners’ general manager

EL PASO, Texas - Third-year UTEP head coach Scotty Walden announced on Wednesday that Austin Furgatch will be the Miners’ general manager.

Furgatch recently served as TCU’s player personnel associate during the 2025 campaign, while also gaining experience at the professional level early in his career.

While with the Horned Frogs, Furgatch was responsible for assisting in player personnel and scouting operations.

He would evaluate running backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers in addition to compiling weekly reports on 2027 recruits and potential prospects.

Furgatch also built out advanced scouting reports on future opponents.

Furgatch was at UCLA from February 2022 to April 2024 as a recruiting assistant.

He covered the West Coast and Midwest as an area scout by writing a 50-page report of evaluations each week.

Furgatch scouted hundreds of FCS and FBS football prospects as part of building the transfer portal board.

Wake Forest was Furgatch’s first collegiate stop from May 2021 to February 2022.

Furgatch worked as a recruiting/player personnel assistant.

He identified new prospects and wrote initial reports on recruits to pass to the DPP and position coaches. Furgatch organized NFL scout visits with Pro Liaison, including informational meetings on players’ backgrounds, academics, weight room numbers, and athletic training history.

Before breaking into the college ranks, Furgatch gained experience in the NFL, working as the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (Super Bowl LIV) from December 2018 to February 2020.

He worked with the partnerships department on selling sponsorship packages for Super Bowl LIV by researching organizations throughout the national market, designing customized materials for sponsorship presentations, aiding in the management of Hard Rock Stadium ticket inventory, and maintaining a database of executed contracts.

Furgatch broke into athletics with the Los Angeles Rams as a training camp intern from July 2018 to August 2018.

He assisted in the planning and execution of Rams Training Camp at UC Irvine under the team’s operations staff.

Furgatch checked in and distributed credentials for player guests, agents, and other VIPs while managing the player friends and family tent during practice.

He also completed camp setup/breakdown while serving as a liaison between the organization and over 38,000 fans.

Furgatch received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from the University of Miami in 2021.