One-on-one with UTEP’s Keitha Adams; Miners set for Battle of I-10 showdown against NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team (9-10, 1-7 CUSA) returns to the Don Haskins Center Saturday for a marquee rivalry matchup, hosting NM State (7-13, 3-5 CUSA) in the 100th edition of the Battle of I-10.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. MT as the Miners look to turn the page in Conference USA action.

The afternoon will also feature a special celebration, as former Miner and program legend Natasha Lacy will be honored for her lasting legacy at UTEP.

SCOUTING NM STATE

NM State enters Saturday’s matchup at 7–13 overall and 3–5 in Conference USA and has dropped its last two contests.

The Aggies most recently fell on the road at Kennesaw State, 70–55 (Jan. 24), and are led by head coach Jody Adams, who is in her fourth season at the helm.

NM State is averaging 58.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, and 12.2 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field, 26.6 percent from three-point range, and 62.1 percent at the free-throw line.

Defensively, the Aggies are allowing 66.6 points per contest and holding opponents to 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc, with their three-point defense ranking third in Conference USA.

NM State is also forcing 18.75 turnovers per game, ranking inside the top 100 nationally and among the top five in CUSA.

NM State is led by Lucia Yenes, who averages a team-high 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Imani Warren provides a secondary scoring option at 12.7 points per contest while also directing the Aggies’ offense with a team-high 2.5 assists per game. Morane Dossou paces NM State on the boards, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game (top 75 nationally, fifth in CUSA), while contributing 5.9 points per contest.

MINER NOTABLES

Two Miners are averaging double figures in scoring: Ivane Tensaie (10.5) and Portia Adams (10.3). Mary Moses Amaniyo and Ndack Mbengue are both posting near double-doubles.

Amaniyo provides a spark off the bench, leading the team with 8.7 rebounds per game and adding 9.6 points, while Mbengue contributes 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 points per contest.

Adams leads the team in assists with 2.7 per game, followed by Heaven Samayoa-Mathis with 2.3, who also tops the Miners in steals at 1.6 per game.

Amaniyo leads the team in field-goal percentage at 51.8%, Adams paces the squad from three-point range at 38.0%, and Delma Zita is the team’s best free-throw shooter at 85.7%.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday’s matchup marks the 100th all-time meeting between UTEP and NM State, with the Aggies holding a 53–46 advantage in the series. NM State claimed both meetings in last season’s Battle of I-10.

UTEP COMES UP SHORT AT JAX STATE

UTEP dropped a 73–60 decision at Jax State (Jan. 24) at Pete Mathews Coliseum, closing the road trip with the Miners moving to 9–10 overall and 1–7 in Conference USA play. UTEP delivered a balanced effort on both ends, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc while holding a 36–28 advantage in points in the paint. The Miners also created extra opportunities by winning the second-chance battle (13–7), scoring 12 fast-break points, forcing 13 turnovers, and recording eight steals, but Jax State’s efficiency late proved decisive.

The game opened with an aggressive, physical pace as UTEP attacked inside and applied defensive pressure. A three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter kept the Miners within two at 17–15. UTEP continued to battle in the second quarter, using offensive rebounding and paint touches to stay close, though the Gamecocks carried a 35–27 lead into halftime. The Miners came out strong in the third quarter, using pace and pressure to fuel a 10–0 run that pulled them within one, but Jax State responded to regain separation. UTEP continued to compete in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four multiple times, yet the Gamecocks executed down the stretch at the free-throw line to secure the 73–60 CUSA victory.

BATTLE OF I-10 HISTORY

Saturday’s matchup marks the 100th all-time meeting in the Battle of I-10, one of the most storied rivalries in UTEP Women’s Basketball history. New Mexico State holds a 53–46 advantage in the series entering the milestone contest. The Aggies claimed both meetings during the 2023–24 season, snapping UTEP’s recent run of success in the rivalry. The Miners’ largest margin of victory in the series came on Nov. 29, 2011, a 63–27 win inside the Don Haskins Center.

Despite last season’s results, the Miners own the most recent winning streak in the series, putting together a nine-game stretch from Nov. 13, 2019, through Jan. 6, 2024. The upcoming game adds another chapter to a rivalry defined by competitive battles, momentum swings, and regional pride as the two programs meet for the 100th time.

MINER LEGEND LACY RETURNS HOME

UTEP Women’s Basketball will honor Natasha Lacy during Saturday’s game, celebrating one of the program’s all-time greats. An El Paso native and Miner from 2007–2008, Lacy was an AP All-American, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, All-Conference USA selection, All-Defensive Team honoree, WNBA Draft pick, and the program’s career leader in steals per game.

Lacy helped lead UTEP to its first Conference USA championship, a perfect 16–0 league record, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance, while setting the single-season school record with 108 steals. Known for her competitiveness, leadership, and impact on both ends of the floor, Lacy has also been inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a true hometown legend and a lasting inspiration for Miner Nation.

UP NEXT

UTEP homestand will continue with hosting LA Tech (Feb. 5) and Sam Houston (Feb. 7).

