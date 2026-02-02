UTEP’s Elijah Jones named CUSA men’s basketball Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Elijah Jones, who nearly averaged a double-double in a pair of contests, has been voted as the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office revealed Monday.

Jones, who claimed a quartet of CUSA Freshman of the Week honors two years ago, has now hauled in his first career CUSA Player of the Week award.

It also marks the initial league weekly honor of any kind this season for the Miners.

He put up big numbers to help UTEP forge a 1-1 mark on the week, nearly averaging a double-double (20.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg) while adding 1.5 spg.

Jones shot 40.6 percent from the floor, aided by drilling 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

The junior started the week off by pouring in a career-high 25 points while against LA Tech.

He also set career bests for 3-pointers made (five) and attempted (eight) in the tilt.

Jones had four rebounds, including two offensive, while registering two steals as well.

He followed that up by registering his first career double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) in a convincing 15-point (70-55) victory against Delaware.

Jones tormented the Fightin’ Blue Hens on the offensive boards, with eight of his 12 caroms coming at that end.

He had a huge second half with 11 points and seven rebounds and was +16 in the period to help the Miners turn a two-point halftime lead (27-25) into a comfortable win.

Jones and the rest of the Miners will be back with a split week, playing once on the road and once at home.

The Miners open things up by locking up at Sam Houston (5:30 p.m. MT/6:30 p.m. CT) on Wednesday before challenging I-10 rival NM State at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. MT Saturday.

Fans who buy a ticket for UTEP’s matchup with the Aggies will be able to get in free to the women’s contest at 2 p.m. vs. Sam Houston. For further ticket information for the matchup with the Aggies, call (915) 747-UTEP.