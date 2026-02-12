UTEP women’s basketball drops 58-48 decision at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Virginia - The UTEP women's basketball team dropped a 58–48 decision on the road at Liberty on Thursday inside Liberty Arena.

The Miners move to 10–13 overall and 2–10 in Conference USA play.

UTEP forced 22 turnovers and recorded 11 steals, creating multiple transition opportunities, but Liberty's efficiency inside proved decisive.

UTEP finished the night shooting 32.1 percent from the floor while going 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.

Mary Moses Amaniyo led the Miners with 13 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Ndack Mbengue, Ivane Tensaie, and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis each added nine points, with Tensaie knocking down three three-pointers.

Delma Zita dished out a game-high six assists.

Liberty applied early pressure in the opening quarter, capitalizing on turnovers and pushing the pace to build a 12–0 lead.

UTEP found its footing behind perimeter shooting, as Tensaie connected from deep to get the Miners on the board and Samayoa-Mathis followed with a transition three.

Amaniyo finished inside off a feed from Zita as UTEP battled on the glass, but Liberty closed the opening quarter with a late surge to take a 24–8 lead.

UTEP responded in the second quarter with increased defensive pressure, forcing early turnovers to generate transition chances.

Zita opened the period with a steal and finishing on the break before setting up Mbengue inside.

The Miners put together their best stretch of the game with a 7–0 run, highlighted by a transition three from Samayoa-Mathis and another finish by Mbengue to cut the deficit to single digits (26–17) with 5:29 to go in the half.

Liberty answered by attacking the paint and getting to the line, closing the half with late scoring to take a 37–23 advantage into the break.

The Miners opened the third quarter with renewed energy on the defensive end.

Amaniyo sparked UTEP with a free throw, a fast-break layup, and a second-chance finish as the Miners trimmed the margin.

Tensaie added a three during a stretch in which UTEP briefly closed the gap, but Liberty responded with timely perimeter shooting and interior finishes. Terry capped the quarter with a jumper off a turnover, sending UTEP into the fourth trailing 47–37.

UTEP continued to battle in the final period, forcing an early turnover that led to a free throw by Amaniyo.

Samayoa-Mathis attacked the paint for a pull-up jumper, and Tensaie knocked down another three to keep the Miners within striking distance.

Despite creating extra possessions with offensive rebounds and turnovers, UTEP was unable to capitalize consistently, while Liberty converted key finishes inside to secure the 58–48 victory

Liberty was led by Emmy Stout, who recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Leon added 11 points, while Elisabeth Aegisdottir finished with nine points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues its three-game road stretch at Delaware (Feb. 14) before closing the trip with the second meeting of the season in the Battle of I-10 at NM State (Feb. 21).