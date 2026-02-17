CUSA names UTEP’s Praise Djoma Women’s Field Athlete of the Week 

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP track and field’s Praise Djoma was named the Conference USA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

It was her second consecutive weekly honor.

Djoma turned in a personal-best leap of 6.16 meters (20-2.5) in the women’s long jump and took the title at the Jarvis Scott Invitational, hosted by Texas Tech, in the Sports Performance Center on Feb. 13-14.

Her previous best was 6.04 meters (19-9.75). Djoma ranks #1 in CUSA in the long jump with her new mark.

Djoma was named the CUSA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Feb. 10, after leaping 12.28 meters (40-3.5) in her first triple jump event of the season at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Feb. 6-7.

It was her first career weekly honor since transferring to UTEP from LSU before the 2025 campaign. Djoma currently ranks third in CUSA in the triple jump.

Djoma and the Miners will head to Lynchburg, Va., for the 2026 CUSA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 27-28.