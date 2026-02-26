Late heroics lift UTEP women’s team past Jax State, 66–64; Adams gets 400th Division I win

EL PASO, Texas - In a thrilling finish inside the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP women’s basketball team came up with back-to-back late steals and clutch baskets to secure a 66–64 victory over Jax State on Thursday night.

The win marked Head Coach Keitha Adams’ 400th career Division I victory, a milestone achieved in dramatic fashion.

The Miners shot 37.7 percent from the field (26-of-69), including nearly 50 percent in the second half, and connected on eight 3-pointers while forcing 14 turnovers and recording nine steals.

The Orange and Blue capitalized in transition, posting a 16–10 edge in fast-break points and an 11–6 advantage in second-chance scoring.

Portia Adams led all scorers with a season-high 23 points, delivering repeatedly in key moments as the Miners mounted their comeback. Ndack Mbengue recorded her eighth double-double of the season—and second straight—finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis and Ivane Tensaie each added 10 points, while freshman Aolani Woldai chipped in eight points and three rebounds. Mary Moses Amaniyo paced UTEP on the glass with eight rebounds off the bench.

Tensaie also reached a historic milestone, moving into third all-time in program history with 184 career three-pointers.

“I think our defense was tremendous and our kids played really hard tonight,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “We’re very resilient, we made some big plays and knocked down some big shots.”

UTEP opened the game with energy, winning the opening tip and generating early second-chance opportunities. After the Gamecocks struck first in transition, Mbengue answered with a putback jumper, and Tensaie later knocked down a second-chance three to give the Miners an early lift. Despite Jax State converting a pair of baskets in the paint, Samayoa-Mathis beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fast-break triple, trimming the deficit to 17–16 after one.

The Miners carried that momentum late into the first quarter and into the second, putting together their best stretch of the night with a 13–0 run midway through the second frame. Adams sparked the surge with a three off a turnover before Woldai added finishes inside to push the Miners back in front. The Gamecocks responded with timely perimeter shooting late in the half, taking a narrow 30–28 lead into halftime.

The Orange and Blue opened the second half with renewed energy, using defensive stops and offensive rebounding to stay within striking distance. Mbengue controlled the paint with a block and key rebounds, while Samayoa-Mathis and Mbengue scored inside to cut the deficit to two (34–32). Adams followed with a jumper, and Delma Zita added a fast-break layup off a turnover as UTEP continued to generate second-chance and transition opportunities. Jax State briefly pushed the margin with a second-chance three and a fast-break basket, but Woldai closed the quarter by converting two free throws to tie the game at 38–38 before the Gamecocks edged ahead late, sending the Miners into the fourth trailing 40–38.

Jax State opened the final period with a scoring burst, building its largest lead of the game at 11 points midway through the quarter (56–45). UTEP responded with composure, stringing together defensive stops and timely baskets. Tensaie drilled a crucial three, and Adams followed with a triple to cut the margin to two (58–56).

With the Miners trailing 64–61 in the final minute, UTEP’s pressure defense shifted the momentum. Zita came up with a steal and buried the game-tying three with 53 seconds remaining, igniting the Don Haskins Center. Moments later, another forced turnover from Zita gave the Orange and Blue possession, and Samayoa-Mathis delivered the go-ahead jumper with four seconds left to give UTEP its first lead of the second half. The Miners sealed the victory with one final defensive stop.

The Gamecocks were led by Mya Barnes with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Brooklyn McDaniel added 19 points and Makala Hobdy finished with 10.

UP NEXT

UTEP will honor its seniors Saturday (Feb. 28) on Senior Day as it hosts Kennesaw State in its final home game of the season, before closing the regular season with a two-game road trip at Sam Houston (Mar. 5) and Louisiana Tech (Mar. 7).