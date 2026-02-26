UTEP falls to Middle Tennessee on the road, 77-67; Miners lose third straight

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee - For the third straight game, the UTEP Miners came out on the losing end of another Conference USA contest.

This time the Miners were defeated by the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, 77-67.

UTEP showed some fight in the final ten minutes of the game, but they were never able to take the lead in the entire second half.

UTEP's Kaseem Watson was the team's leading scorer with 24 points.

The Miners drop to 6-11 in conference play, and are in danger of not qualifying for the Conference USA Tournament.

UTEP's next game will be Saturday at Western Kentucky.