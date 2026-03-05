UTEP soars past Kennesaw State Owls, 78-71

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners snapped a four game losing skid Thursday night after defeating the Kennesaw State Owls, 78-71.

UTEP's Jamal West Jr. was the team's leading scorer with 28 points.

Kennesaw State came into the game on a 4 game win streak, but that win streak came to an end at the hands of the Miners.

UTEP stays alive in their fight to qualify for the Conference USA Tournament.

Their conference record now stands at 7-12 and they are currently in a three-way tie for 9th place in the conference standings alongside NMSU and FIU.

Only the top ten teams in the conference will qualify for the tournament.

UTEP will wrap up the regular season at home Saturday when they host Jacksonville State.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. from the Don Haskins Center