UTEP announces 2026 football schedule, Miners open Mountain West era at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP and the Mountain West Conference announced the 2026 football schedule as the Miners play their first MW game at longtime rival New Mexico.

UTEP is slated to play all its contests on Saturdays.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden commences his third season at Oklahoma on Sept. 5, while the Miners open home action in Sun Bowl Stadium against Texas Southern on Sept. 12.

UTEP will play at Michigan on Sept. 19, while the nonconference slate wraps up against Oregon State in the 915 on Sept. 26, in the 94th Homecoming Game.

The Miners will face the Beavers and Wolverines for the first time in program history.

The Miners will commence the Mountain West era at longtime rival New Mexico on Oct. 3. The Miners and Lobos will face each other for the 81st time.

UTEP’s first ever MW game in El Paso will be against Nevada on Oct. 10, while hosting San Jose State on Oct. 17.

The Orange and Blue will then play at MW’s newest member, and North Dakota State, on Halloween (Oct. 31) in the first meeting between the two programs.

The Miners return to El Chuco for back-to-back contests against Hawai’i on Nov. 7 and Wyoming on Nov. 14.

UTEP will close out the regular season on the road at Air Force on Nov. 21 and at NIU on Nov. 28.

Five of the Miners’ opponents advanced to postseason play in 2025. Hawai’i (9-4) defeated Cal in the Hawai’i Bowl, Michigan (9-4) lost to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, New Mexico (9-4) was edged out by Minnesota in the Rate Bowl, North Dakota State (12-1) fell against Illinois State in the NCAA FCS Playoff second round, and Oklahoma (10-3) lost against Alabama in the College Football Playoff first round.

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS INFORMATION

For 2026 UTEP Football Season Tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, or visit www.utepminers.com/tickets. The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is located at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).

For 2026 UTEP Football Season Tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, or visit www.utepminers.com/tickets. The Eisenberg Family Ticket Office is located at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus).

QUICK NOTES ON EACH OPPONENT

WEEK 1 (Sat., Sept. 5)

at Oklahoma Sooners (Southeastern Conference)

Norman, Oklahoma – Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (80,126)

2025 Record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-0

Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2022 – UTEP 13, at #9 Oklahoma 45

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 12)

Texas Southern Tigers (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

2025 Record: 6-5, 5-3 SWAC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-3

Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2007 – UTEP 52, Texas Southern 12

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 19)

at Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten Conference)

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Michigan Stadium (107,601)

2025 Record: 9-4, 7-2 B1G (lost to #13 Texas, 41-27, in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 26) – 94th Homecoming Game

Oregon State Beavers (Pac-12 Conference)

2025 Record: 2-10, 0-0 Conf.

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 5 (Sat., Oct. 3)

at New Mexico Lobos (Mountain West Conference)

Albuquerque, N.M. – University Stadium (37,440)

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 MW (lost to Minnesota, 20-17 OT, in the Rate Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 44-33-3

Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2022 – UTEP 10, at UNM 27

WEEK 6 (Sat., Oct. 10)

Nevada Wolfpack (Mountain West Conference)

2025 Record: 3-9, 2-6 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-1

Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2019 – at UTEP 21, Nevada 37

WEEK 7 (Sat., Oct. 17)

San Jose State Spartans (Mountain West Conference)

2025 Record: 10-3, 6-2 MW

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-5

Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2004 – UTEP 38, at SJSU 20

WEEK 8 (Sat., Oct. 31)

at North Dakota State Bison (Mountain West Conference)

Fargo, N.D. – Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700)

2025 Record: 12-1, 8-0 MVFC (lost to #17 Illinois State, 29-28, in NCAA FCS Second Round)

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 7)

Hawai’i Warriors (Mountain West Conference)

2025 Record: 9-4, 5-3 MW (beat Cal, 35-31, in Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl

All-time vs. UTEP: 18-13

Last meeting: Oct. 16, 2004 – at UTEP 51, UH 20

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 14)

Wyoming Cowboys (Mountain West Conference)

2025 Record: 8-4, 6-2 MVFC

All-time vs. UTEP: 26-6-1

Last meeting: Nov. 25, 1995 – at UTEP 19, Wyoming 42

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 21)

at Air Force Falcons (Mountain West Conference)

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – Falcon Stadium (46,692)

2025 Record: 4-8, 3-5 CUSA

All-time vs. UTEP: 14-1

Last meeting: Nov. 30, 1995 – UTEP 46, at Air Force 56

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 28)

at NIU Huskies (Mountain West Conference)

DeKalb, Ill. – Huskie Stadium (20,257)

2025 Record: 3-9, 2-6 MAC

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 28, 1996 – UTEP 37, at NIU 6

2026 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 5 – at Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 12 – Texas Southern

Sat., Sept. 19 – at Michigan

Sat., Sept. 26 – Oregon State (94th Homecoming Game)

Sat., Oct. 3 – at New Mexico*

Sat., Oct. 10 – Nevada*

Sat., Oct. 17 – San Jose State*

Sat., Oct. 31 – at NDSU*

Sat., Nov. 7 – Hawai’i*

Sat., Nov. 14 – Wyoming*

Sat., Nov. 21 – at Air Force*

Sat., Nov. 28 – at NIU*

*MW Contest | BOLD – Home Game | Bye week: Oct. 24

UTEP officially joins the Mountain West on July 1, 2026, following a 21-year run in Conference USA.