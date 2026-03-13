UTEP softball edged by FIU in Friday series opener

MIAMI, Florida - UTEP softball finally saw action late Friday night after multiple weather-related schedule changes but ultimately fell to FIU, 4-3, in the series opener.

Originally scheduled as part of a three-game series across three days, the weekend slate was first moved to an early Friday doubleheader and Saturday single game before prolonged lightning delays pushed the matchup to a late-night start.

When play finally began, the Miners battled back from a two-run deficit but FIU walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.

UTEP moves to 9-14 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play, while FIU improves to 20-5 overall and 2-2 in league action.

Game Summary

FIU struck first in the bottom of the third inning, plating two runs on a pair of RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead.

The Miners responded in the sixth. Paige Lassiter scored on an RBI single by Iliana Munoz to put UTEP on the board, before Brantley Lavas crossed home after an FIU fielding error to even the game at 2-2.

UTEP took its first lead in the seventh inning when Jayde Pagdilao scored on another Panthers error, giving the Miners a 3-2 advantage.

FIU answered in the bottom half of the frame, tying the contest with an RBI groundout before delivering a walk-off RBI single to secure the 4-3 victory.

The Panthers held an 8-4 advantage in hits. Brantley Lavas, Iliana Munoz, Kendall Angulo (double) and Paige Lassiter each recorded a hit for the Miners, while Kenna Carranza and Aaliyah Betancourt drew walks.

In the circle, Arianna Flores earned the start and tossed 2.0 innings with one strikeout. Tatyana Vega worked 4.2 innings in relief and was charged with the loss, moving to 8-5 on the season while recording one strikeout.

On Deck

UTEP and FIU will now play an early doubleheader on Saturday (March 14) due to weather in the area. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 8 a.m. MDT / 10 a.m. ET, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.