UTEP men’s golf ties eighth at the 46th Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate Tuesday

TUCSON, Arizona - The #74-ranked UTEP men’s golf team finished tied for eighth at the 46th Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Arizona at Tucson CC (par 72 | 7,533 yards) on Tuesday.

It was the Miners’ eighth consecutive top 10 finish this season, and 12th dating back to the 2024-25 campaign. UTEP last finished out of the top 10 on March 8-9, 2025, at Michigan’s Desert Mountain Intercollegiate.

The eight straight top-10 finishes to begin the season are the most since the 1997-98 season, when the Miners opened that campaign with nine consecutive.

UTEP (281-299-286—866, +2) got off to a scorching start, shooting 7-under par in round one, but stumbled in the second round with an 11-over par effort.

The Miners shot 2-under in round three to move up a spot. Host #22 Arizona (277-280-282—839) won the team title at 25-under par, while #32 Long Beach State (282-274-284—840) finished a stroke behind the Wildcats.

Colorado (278-291-274—843) and #5 Arizona State (275-284-284—843) tied for third.

NM State (290-292-284—866) and Grand Canyon (286-294-286—866) tied eighth with UTEP.

The Miners ranked fourth on par 5 holes at 18-under par (4.7 avg.).

UTEP tied for fourth with 54 birdies and tied for first with two eagles. Long Beach State led the field with 64 birdies, while #14 Oklahoma led with 178 pars.

Marc Keller (71-73-71—215) and Dylan Teeter (71-73-71—215) penciled in identical scores, placing tied for 27th overall. Keller eagled hole #1 in round two, while recording 11 birdies.

Teeter led the Miners with 12 birdies.

Braden Smith (70-76-72—218) tied for 37th.

Smith eagled hole #10 in round one, while securing 10 birdies.

Patrick Foley (69-79-74—222) got off to a hot start, shooting 3-under par in round one.

Foley registered 11 birdies.

Alexandre Godin (74-77-72—223) finished tied for 55th and recorded 10 birdies.

Long Beach State’s #96 Alejandro De Castro (65-65-73—203) won the individual championship with a 13-under par performance.

Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik (67-69-70—206) was second, three strokes behind the leader. Five players tied for third at 7-under par.

FINAL RESULTS

UP NEXT

UTEP will play at Oregon’s Duck Invitational on March 23-24, in Eugene.

The Miners will then play at Wyoming’s Cowboy Classic on March 31-April 1 in Maricopa, Ariz., and conclude regular-season action at Mississippi State’s Mossy Oak Collegiate on April 13-14.